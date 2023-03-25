Montrose seeks teachers amid national shortage

Stephenie Barstad, left, Bren Hawk, and other Western Colorado University students visit MCSD's Outer Range campus as part of a recruitment program from the school district. (Courtesy photo/Matt Jenkins)

The Montrose County School District is not immune to a problem pervading schools throughout the country: teacher shortages.

This national shortage has been an issue for years, but a recent report by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) states that this issue has been “exacerbated by the pandemic.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?