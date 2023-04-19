Four months into 2023, Montrose is near the front of the pack statewide when it comes to percentage-based increases in job vacancies, with 594 total jobs open as of April 1.
This can mean local employers are either creating new jobs or struggling to fill open ones — or both.
“It can be a double-edged sword,” said Cynthia Eveleth-Havens, vice president of communications for the Colorado Chamber of Commerce.
Locally, Montrose is likely feeling both sides of that blade. But generally, Eveleth-Havens believes “vacancies are a positive sign for the regional economy.”
According to a quarterly report compiled by the Colorado Chamber and Aspen Tech Labs, the Montrose metro area saw a 12% increase in job vacancies between Jan. 1 and April 1, 2023, second only to Pueblo’s 13% increase.
While the openings can be the result of a growing community that needs more services, some employers are having a hard time finding enough workers for a combination of reasons. Housing that members of the workforce can afford is in short supply in Montrose, as is childcare. And many Montrose residents may not partake in the local workforce, either because they’ve retired, chosen to work remotely for outside companies or use Montrose as a home base to commute to jobs in communities where housing is even more scarce.
Bill Bell, Montrose’s City Manager, said he believes the vacancies are a function of the area’s growth.
“New businesses are popping up in Montrose left and right,” he said. And as people and families move to the Western Slope, big employers like Montrose Regional Health and the county’s school systems must expand, creating new jobs as they serve a larger community.
Indeed, MRH CEO Jeff Mengenhausen told the Montrose Daily Press in March the system, which is the county’s second-largest employer, has 70 to 80 jobs open at any given time.
The Montrose County School District, the county’s biggest employer according to the Montrose Economic Development Corporation, also has more than 40 positions open, including about 30 for teachers.
But the vacancies span industries. A Google search of open jobs in Montrose will turn up dozens of low-level positions at the area’s chain restaurants, while Bell said busy contractors and companies that do work in the trades are struggling to recruit from a talent pool that lives in Montrose and works all over.
“There’s so many things going on in Telluride and Ouray, and we all rely on the same labor market; they all live in Montrose,” he said.
Sandy Head, executive director of the Montrose Economic Development Corporation, said restaurants have struggled to recruit employees since the pandemic began, while Montrose Workforce Center Assistant Director Amanda Waltrip suspects a high number of vacancies are in healthcare and retail.
“There’s a lot of burnout when it comes to healthcare these days,” she said
This field in particular tends to require a specific skill set, and due to issues like a lack of affordable housing, it can be difficult to recruit new skilled workers to the area. On the flip side, Waltrip explained retail jobs are often seen as starter positions, which potential employees may turn away from once they have other options.
Head also noted housing is a concern for employers, especially those looking to bring in talent from outside the community.
“The availability of workforce housing is pretty light right now,” she said.
In fact, a 2022 Region 10 study conservatively estimated Montrose County needs 886 more housing units to meet current workforce demand and 2,660 to meet projected demand by 2032.
Childcare is another major concern that can deter new employees from moving here or prevent parents from rejoining the workforce.
The 2021 Montrose County Childhood Needs Assessment conducted by Root Policy Research declared the county a “childcare desert,” with at least “three times as many children as licensed childcare spots.”
Between childcare centers and licensed family care, the study cited just 62 available daily spots for infant care and 679 for toddlers and preschoolers.
Bell also noted Montrose tends to attract active retirees, who may not join the workforce at all but contribute to and enjoy the community in other ways. However, he said this is starting to change as the community grows and attracts more families and younger individuals.
While the county’s vacancies remain comparatively high, its unemployment rate has declined sharply since the height of the pandemic and sat around 3.7% as of February, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Saint Louis. Unemployment hit its highest point in over five years, at 10.6%, in April 2020, and dipped to 5.8% by April 2021 and 3.3% by April 2022.
Across Colorado, the first quarter of the new year saw a slight decrease of about 2% in job vacancies and a slight minimum wage increase of 2.3%. As of April 1, there were 116,783 vacancies across the state and 594 in the Montrose metro area.
The median salary in Montrose lags behind that of workers across the state, at $49,920 for full-time positions, versus $59,998 for all of Colorado.
The latter number makes Colorado the state with the 11th highest average salary, while that list is topped by Washington D.C.’s average full-time salary of $79,986.
“Additionally,” according to the report, “(Colorado) ranks 9th in the average number of vacancies per capita, suggesting that there may be a range of job opportunities available to those in search of employment.”