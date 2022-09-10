A man charged with internet sexual exploitation of a child in another Colorado jurisdiction is now also charged here with sexual assault on a child.
Cy McKinney, 27, was arrested in August and on Sept. 8 was charged formally in the local case with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, a class-3 felony, and sexual assault on a child as a class-4 felony.
He remained in custody Friday on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
The alleged conduct was first reported to Delta County Sheriff’s investigators, however, that investigation determined the incident occurred in Olathe.
According to McKinney’s affidavit, a woman reported to Delta County investigators that a child alleged McKinney had touched her inappropriately.
This prompted a forensic interview at The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center. During that interview, the girl correctly identified intimate areas on a doll’s body and disclosed that “one person, Cy, that’s it” would touch her there, alleges the document, which includes the initial DCSO report.
The child clarified “private parts” when asked; said it happened more than once and one of the times was under her clothing, after a movie. This made her “very very sad,” the document states. McKinney reportedly told the girl to keep it a secret because he did not want to get in trouble.
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Chuck Searcy received the case after it was determined the alleged offenses took place in Olathe.
His investigation revealed that McKinney was close to the child, but her parents then noticed her becoming distant from him and exhibiting signs of anger, as well as bed-wetting, when this had not been an issue before. When they asked about it, the child then disclosed the alleged abuse.
Searcy further learned that McKinney had an active case in Sedgwick County, where he is charged with internet sexual exploitation of a young teen.
According to Sedgwick County court records, McKinney’s bond conditions prohibited him from having contact with anyone under 18, except for one family member. The record did not indicate the reasons for that provision. McKinney is set for arraignment in the Sedgwick County case on Nov. 9.
Searcy wrote in the Montrose affidavit that a case witness here “stated Cy has also been accused by other (people) in the past of sexually inappropriate behavior. (She) told me Cy has had a problem with his sexual behavior since he was in kindergarten or first grade.”
When Searcy checked, the people to whom the witness referred indicated they believed something had happened with McKinney and the young girl and that they wanted him to get help.
McKinney initially did not keep appointments to come in and speak with Searcy, however, on Aug. 17, he showed up to turn himself in on warrants.
According to the affidavit, McKinney consented to an interview, during which he initially denied molesting the child, saying he “was not the type that would touch a kid.”
When asked specifically about the incident after the movie, though, McKinney allegedly admitted to sending boys in the home he was visiting to another room and to putting his hands down the child’s pants and touching her.
McKinney was then arrested, but asked to leave a message “as an apology,” dictating it into a recording device, because he cannot write.
His next court appearance in Montrose is Sept. 22.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
