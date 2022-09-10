Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A man charged with internet sexual exploitation of a child in another Colorado jurisdiction is now also charged here with sexual assault on a child.

Cy McKinney, 27, was arrested in August and on Sept. 8 was charged formally in the local case with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, a class-3 felony, and sexual assault on a child as a class-4 felony.



{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.{/span}

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?