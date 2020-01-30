Montrose speech and debate team preparing to host meet

When Brady Cassidy and Kaydee Lucero joined the Montrose High School speech and debate team, it scratched a performance-lacking itch.
Cassidy first entered high school wanting to go into the drama club. But after some convincing from her sister’s friend, she decided to give speech and debate a try.
It was a chance she ended up being glad she took.
“You get to do a lot more things,” said Cassidy, a junior. “We get to meet other people in the same club who are doing a whole different thing than you are. You get your acting, debating or public speaking fix.”
“It’s just always cool to have new pieces and meet new people,” said Lucero, a senior, who also wanted to get into acting, adding she decided to seek both activities instead of, she joked, “yelling at people on the street.”
The community can see the club in action this weekend as the MHS team is hosting an all-day meet from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday.
Lucero said the home meet is a highlight of the season for her and her teammates. Despite being “a lot of work,” seeing the collaboration between the students and parents has been a welcoming experience, she added.
The club is led by second-year coach Leigh Wagner.
She said hosting a meet can be stressful, especially after taking over the club a season ago.
“Last year, I had no idea if it was going to work at all,” Wagner said with a laugh. “Now I know that these kids are great. They work really, really hard.”
That diligent work has helped the students have more success this season.
Cassidy and Lucero said the number of high schoolers has increased this year, and the growth can be seen in students placing well at meets.
Wagner agreed, saying she has been noticed that as this group has gelled terrifically in the initial season.
“They’ve grown closer in some ways and they work really well together,” she said. “It’s been a very good year so far.”
The team is also asking for the community to be a judge for its home meet.
To be a judge for the competition, call MHS at 970-249-6636.
