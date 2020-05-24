With the nationwide launch of the new public awareness campaign Identify the Signs by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), Montrose, Colorado Speech Therapist, Tracie Bearden encourages parents, caregivers, and others to educate themselves about the early warning signs of speech, language, and hearing disorders.
The Identify the Signs campaign includes a variety of multimedia resources designed specifically for consumers. The campaign stems from ASHA’s new findings that identify lack of awareness of the early warning signs as the leading barrier to early detection and treatment.
Results of a recent survey of ASHA’s membership revealed that 45% of expert respondents reported lack of awareness as the number one barrier to early detection of communication disorders. Research has shown that early detection is critical to treating—and oftentimes reversing—communication disorders. Delayed treatment can result in isolation, poor academic or career performance, and delayed development.
“As a certified Speech Pathologist in the community, I see how delayed intervention impacts the people of Montrose and the surrounding cities daily,” Bearden said.
Over 500,000 individuals in Colorado are living with a brain injury. I have specialized in stroke and traumatic brain injury rehabilitation for ten years; early intervention and detection of communication and speech impairments is imperative in helping our patient’s gain their highest level of function following these incidents.
“ASHA’s campaign has great potential to help the public identify and act on the early warning signs of communication disorders, allowing people to get the most effective treatment for the best chance at improved quality of life,” she said. “Far too many people locally and across the country — suffer from communication disorders. This campaign has the ability to reduce that number by helping people to identify the first signs of these disorders and seek professional help immediately.”
You can contact Tracie at 970-249-6920 or email tbearden@rmtsinc.com to learn about this month’s community educational opportunities.
