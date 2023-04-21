A site lease that will substitute buildings other than the historic city hall as collateral drew opposition from Montrose City Councilor Ed Ulibarri when it came up for discussion during an April 4 council meeting.
“We all know that I’ve been opposed to the sale of city hall,” said Ulibarri, who went on to raise concerns over interest rates.
Despite the councilor's objections, the city will be moving ahead, substituting the Montrose Animal Shelter and former Robert Brown Center for Youth for the city hall building in a previous lease agreement for lease purchase financing with Zions Bancorporation in order to fund street maintenance and street construction within Montrose. The historic city hall is being sold to hotel developers, and for use by Colorado Mesa University for a culinary program.
In its original 2017 lease agreement with Zions Bancorporation, the city used the Montrose Pavilion and the historic city hall, located at 433 S. First St., as collateral, adding up to a total of $10 million.
However, the city is going forward with plans to sell the historic city hall to fund the previously approved Montrose Permanent Fund — money to improve Colorado Mesa University’s Montrose campus — as well as create further opportunities for CMU-Montrose’s culinary and hotel management students.
Due to this sale, the city created and approved Ordinance 2620 pertaining to a new site lease that substitutes other city parcels for the historic city hall as collateral.
In the 2017 lease agreement, the Montrose Pavilion’s assessment value is $7.1 million while the historic city hall is assessed at the remaining $2.9 million. Both the former Brown Center, located at 3325 N. Townsend Ave., and the Montrose Animal Shelter, located at 3383 N. Townsend Ave., are assessed together as the same value of the historic city hall. (The Brown Center ceased operations as a residential child care facility for at-risk youth in 2017, and the building now is leased out to farmers who hire migrant workers under a visa program. This group of growers subleases the building for use as the Lighthouse emergency overnight winter shelter.)
City Finance Director Shani Wittenberg said the city issued bonds in 1998 to fund street improvements around town, including San Juan Avenue.
Once those bonds were paid off in 2017, said Wittenberg, the city could borrow more money for deferred maintenance, so the original lease agreement was made.
Wittenberg said $4.8 million from the lease agreement was dedicated to the Montrose Urban Renewal Authority (MURA) for related infrastructure projects with the remainder being used around Montrose.
In 2018, the city performed about $3 million-worth of maintenance.
City Attorney Ben Morris, along with Wittenberg, explained the agreement is a 20-year loan scheduled, to be paid off in 2037. The lease concerning the Pavilion will be paid off in 2033 with an interest rate of 2.72%.
The last five years of the loan will be to pay off what was once the lease for the historic city hall but is now for the animal shelter and Brown Center building. The variable interest rate for these two buildings is currently at 3.93%.
Ulibarri raised concerns over increasing interest rates for the historic city hall lease that could get in the way of the city paying down the agreement’s principal balance anytime soon.
“We’re substituting it (the leased parcel) so we can sell the existing city hall for about 50%, or 50 cents on the dollar, for the existing mortgage, and I just don’t think that is right and that’s been my main concern,” said Ulibarri.
He was the only council member to vote no on the ordinance April 4 as well as on second reading, April 8, when the ordinance was officially approved.
The numbers that Ulibarri is referring to are the 2017 assessed value of $2.9 million for the historic city hall and the amount that this building is currently being sold for.
The city plans to sell the historic city hall to Rathbone PropCo (the developer for the Rathbone Hotel next to Fox Theater) for $1.25 million with a $300,000 down payment, totaling $1.55 million. This total is what the historic city hall is currently appraised at.
City Manager Bill Bell said that the assessed value and appraised value are two separate values. The $2.9 million borrowed is the assessed value, which when selling property is not used since it includes property taxes. When selling, said Bell, you use the appraised value.
Morris and the city do not anticipate the uses of the Brown Center and animal shelter to change. The city attorney stated the lender is only able to change the use of these buildings if the city were to default on the loan.