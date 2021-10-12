Montrose swarms Oktoberfest at new amphitheater

Stein in hand, one very tall German maiden (a stilt-walker from Homestead Circus Productions) walks through Oktoberfest grounds on Saturday, Oct. 9, with the Valley Symphony Association's oompah band playing behind her. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
If the long lines in front of beer vendor tents was any indication, 2021’s Oktoberfest — the inaugural event for the new Rotary Amphitheater at Cerise Park — was a smashing success.
Attendees eager to get out and enjoy a public event that was cancelled last year due to pandemic restrictions found plenty to like at Oktoberfest in addition to the beers from breweries near and far. Cousin Curtiss and Zolopht warmed up the crowds with pumping music before headliners Iron Horse later in the afternoon. When the bands were taking a break, Valley Symphony Association stepped in with a costumed oompah band providing background for the stein-hoisting and costume contests.
Plus, a bit of the circus was in town: Homestead Circus Productions from Paonia’s performers were crowd favorites, with acrobats walking on stilts, a bubble machine and one deft juggler, who dressed in blue lederhosen for the event.
Ticket sales benefited All Points Transit, which provides fixed route bus services as well as dial-a-ride pickup options for housebound individuals. Saturday, it operated a shuttle to take people to and from the event, an effort Telluride Express complemented with its safe ride home option.
“It went great,” All Points Transit Executive Director Sarah Curtis said.
“It appeared as though there were as many people, if not more people, than we had ever had before. There may have been people who wanted to check out the new amphitheater and see the new venue in action and also folks just ready to get out and do something in the community.”
Curtis was awaiting the official tally from ticket sales, the proceeds of which help fund All Points’ operational costs. Oktoberfest is a significant line item in the transit service’s annual budget.
Having the brand-new amphitheater for the event, instead of more cramped quarters at Centennial Plaza, was a highlight that Curtis said showed what can happen when community entities work together.
“It was a lot of teamwork with the City of Montrose and Stryker (Construction), just No. 1, getting the facility ready and done in time, and also just logistics. It’s the first event there, so lots of work, preparation and coordination from all sides got it done,” Curtis said.
