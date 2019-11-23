The Indians know if they use their tried-and-true offensive plan: run the ball, minimize both turnovers and penalties and eat huge minutes off the clock, then they can beat just about any Class 4A opponent.
“It’s always been more about us playing our game and not trying to make mistakes,” Montrose football coach Brett Mertens said. “... We’re hoping to continue to run the ball, obviously. If we can do that, then we’re tough offensively.”
Montrose uses its plethora of ball carriers to get the job done as fullback Cole Simmons and running backs Emmert Kastendieck, Eli Evans and Riley Barnhill have all been key contributors. They’re led by quarterback Keagan Goodwin who’s shown efficiency at running the ball himself and throwing the ball — with his favorite target emerging as Barnhill throughout the season.
But Mertens knows that if the No. 4 ranked Indians hope to advance to the state semifinals next week, they’re going to have their hands full in today’s quarterfinals matchup. The contest, which starts at noon at home, has Montrose pitted against one of the best offensives in Colorado in the fifth-seed Pueblo West Cyclones.
Both units enter the quarterfinals, 10-1, but that will change after Saturday.
The Cyclones are just about as talented in throwing the ball as they are running it.
Led by senior QB Chandler Mason, who’s thrown for 1480 yards, 21 touchdowns and only two picks, Pueblo West has run a running back by committee approach. The team has overall rushed for 2485 yards and 31 total TDs. The Cyclones’ lead rusher Jeremiah Sanchez has accumulated 689 yards and four scores on the ground followed by Matt Rudd (580 yards and eight TDs) and Mason (575 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns).
Additionally, Pueblo West receiver Dawson Menegatti leads the team with 554 yards and nine touchdowns on just 20 receptions.
“They really don’t have any weak links,” said Mertens. “They run the ball well and they throw it deep and take some chances in the air. We definitely have our work cut out for us on the defensive side.”
In spite of this, Montrose, which averages around 35 points per game, has scored about the same number of total points as Pueblo West; but the Cyclones have a slight edge of 397-392.
Mertens said his players aren’t afraid of this Pueblo West team, adding “they believe they can play with anybody.”
“It just comes down to us being a physical aggressive team,” he said.
Pueblo West and Montrose do have a common opponent in Fruita Monument. The Cyclones started the season, beating the Wildcats, 35-13, at Stocker Stadium. Meanwhile, the rivalry match between Montrose and Fruita was much closer as the Indians came away with a 21-14 victory at home.
Another close home game, but this time between the Indians and Cyclones, is expected, Mertens said.
“They’re going to make plays. We know that. As long as we don’t give them anything cheap and easy, that’ll help,” he said. “And hopefully, we can do that.”
