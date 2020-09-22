Montrose timber mill expected to benefit from parent company's Oregon purchase

The parent company of Montrose Forest Products is in the process of purchasing an Oregon sawmill, a move the local timber mill’s management says will strengthen operations here.
Nieman Enterprises of Wyoming last week entered a purchase agreement with Interfor Corporation’s specialty sawmill in Gilchrist, Oregon; the transaction is expected to be complete early in the fourth quarter of this year.
“This transaction represents a significant step for the Neiman group of companies,” Jim Neiman, president and CEO of Neiman Enterprises Inc., said in a provided statement.
“We anticipate restarting the mill in short order. Interfor’s continued support of their employees throughout this transition should be commended and we look forward to partnering with the employees and community to ensure the long term success of this historic operation.”
Neiman could not be reached for additional comment.
“It will strengthen the company as a whole, which is a good thing for Neiman Enterprises and, therefore, Montrose Forest Products,” said Mike Kusar, general manager at the local mill. “It’s going to add production and profitability to the company, which is always a good thing.”
Neiman took over the Montrose mill in 2012. It has since invested millions into the operation, including last year’s opening of a new planer plant. The planer mill operates 40 hours a week and can process all the lumber the sawmill produces in 50 to 60 hours a week.
The sawmill operations employ 92 and Montrose Forest Products contracts with about 70 log trucks and seven logging crews, as well as road-building crews, which mean additional jobs.
Kusar said Neiman’s investment in Montrose Forest Products will continue.
“It definitely doesn’t detract,” he said, referring to the recent purchase agreement for the Oregon mill. “It only adds to what we can do here in Montrose.”
Montrose Forest Products is holding steady, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The mill has recovered from a small electrical fire there in August and is operating at full capacity.
Kusar said the log supply is steady and that even without that supply coming in, the mill has two years’ worth of logs under timber contract.
“We’re happy with that situation and continue to bid on (timber) sales as they become available,” he said.
At the start of the pandemic declared over the novel coronavirus, the mill had considered curtailing operations, but the lumber market soon saw demand grow, Kusar said.
A number of lumber markets curtailed operations in the beginning, which drove down supply as demand rose, leading to higher lumber prices.
The housing industry remains strong as people seek to move into more rural areas like Montrose, Kusar said.
“It kind of created a perfect storm for higher lumber prices,” he said.
Fire could prove another factor driving log supply.
“With the fires across the nation now, I think you’ll see more support of forest management and logging in the woods to maintain healthier forests to prevent future forest fires,” Kusar said.
In addition to Montrose Forest Product, Neiman Enterprises owns lumber facilities in the Black Hills; Devil’s Tower Forest Products in Hulett, Wyoming; Rushmore Forest Products in South Dakota and Spearfish Forest Products in South Dakota.
The purchase agreement for Interfor is expected to expand the customer base for Neiman’s ponderosa pine lumber products.
