The City of Montrose is set to begin the Woodgate Road realignment project today.
The project, considered one of the largest of the capital projects of 2021, is projected to cost around $1.1 million for the city.
The city is waiting to finalize the project’s design until they gain more public feedback on work.
The idea behind the project is not a new one.
The Montrose community first began considering the idea as early as 2008 in their comprehensive plan, a plan that envisioned connecting Woodgate Road at its northern end to East Oak Grove Road beside Townsend Avenue.
The city relayed in a news release that the “connection aims to relieve heavy traffic congestion in the area and give an alternative to Townsend Avenue, especially for local residents.”
Work officially began on the design of the project early last year due to the rising traffic in the area.
Design for the project included traffic studies and models to “ensure the project was warranted, evaluate intersection performance, and determine the best alignment for the new roadway.”
Once the city identified the alignment for the roadway, they began negotiations.
Between securing right of ways that cross six different points of private property, the city has reached a point where they are now able to disclose the chosen road alignment to the public.
City Engineer Scott Murphy expressed excitement for the project in the city’s news release.
“We are very excited to be at this point on the project,” Murphy said.
“Between the project design, utility relocations, traffic considerations, and landowner implications, there have been a lot of moving parts. We are glad to report that these elements are coming into focus and we can now start to direct our efforts towards construction.”
The alignment will join East Oak Grove approximately 600 ft. east of Townsend Avenue, a decision that was made to avoid negatively impacting traffic at the East Oak Grove signal.
The Comprehensive Plan also envisioned a future road connection to Church Street that would include a center turn lane, bike lanes, as well as a sidewalk along the eastern side that would connect to the already existing sidewalk along Woodgate and East Oak Grove.
While the project will be adding elements to the traffic operations, it will also remove the existing intersection with Woodgate Road at Townsend.
A roundabout featured in the city’s news release is still being considered as a future addition to the area.
In lieu of an in-person open house meeting for the project’s presentation, the city has prepared a recorded video presentation that goes into detail on the project and the process moving forward.
Construction of the project is currently scheduled for completion by the end of 2021.
