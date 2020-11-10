Montrose to host Global Peace Pole Day

The community is invited to a special Peace for All Nations Ceremony at noon, Sunday, Nov. 22, at the peace pole in Ute Indian Park to celebrate the inaugural annual Global Peace Pole Day. Flags of the different nations will form a mandala around the peace pole as prayers for peace are sent to the people of each nation. (Masks and social distancing are required.)
This first peace pole in the 100 Peace Pole Project was planted and dedicated in 2007. It was hand-painted by local artist Linda Guy and a time capsule is buried at the base. Because of its age and condition, this peace pole will be replaced with a new peace pole in the spring. The original peace pole will be preserved at another location. In addition to the eight languages representing the local cultures and the five continents, the new peace pole will include the message, “May Peace Prevail on Earth,” in Braille.
Peace Pole owners are invited to have a ceremony at their own poles on Nov. 22 to commemorate this inaugural Global Peace Pole Day. There are more than 200,000 peace poles in 197 countries around the world with more being added every day. The poles stand as silent messengers of peace for all people.
A display of photos of the 2007 dedication and local peace poles will be on display at the Ute Indian Museum from Nov. 22 to 27 during regular business hours. If the weather prohibits holding the ceremony outdoors, the Peace for All Nations Ceremony will be held in the Chipeta Room at the Ute Indian Museum. For more information call 970-252-0908.
