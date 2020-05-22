From the time she was 11, Laurie Hadley knew she wanted to be in law enforcement, a dream she achieved in her 20s and carried on for nearly 40 years of public service.
When she steps away from the Colorado State Patrol at the end of the month, she will be retiring as captain of Troop 5C, covering Montrose, Delta, San Miguel, Hinsdale and Gunnison counties, plus some of Saguache County.
“It’s bittersweet for me,” said Hadley, who came to Montrose in 2011, after being promoted from the rank of sergeant in Pueblo. Hadley is nearing her 29th year with the state patrol and, with her prior law enforcement experience, will retire with 39 years in the profession.
Hadley began her career at age 21, starting with the Waco, Texas, Police Department and moving on to the CSP, where she began in Golden. From there, it was on to Woodland Park, where she became a founding member of the troop’s K-9 team, and then, Pueblo, where she became a sergeant of the K-9 unit.
“It was challenging, because we were the ones to either make or break the (Woodland Park) K-9 team. To this day, the K-9 unit is still up and running,” Hadley said.
“It was a lot of fun. Just trying to break through and establish procedure and policy for the team, it turned out well.”
Hadley also navigated sexism and doubt that was directed at female officers when she first began her law enforcement career — a situation she is pleased to see changing.
“When I first started, female law enforcement officers were a rarity,” she recounted. “It was a matter of us going out and doing our jobs, working hard and gaining respect, showing that we are capable of doing this job and being in law enforcement.
“We do the same job and have the same responsibilities that the men do.”
Hadley followed the footsteps of Linda Dodd, Patricia O’Rourke and Judith Tolbert, who in 1977, became the first three women to be hired by the CSP. At the time, the title for members of the CSP was “patrolman,” regardless of sex. In 1979, the agency changed the title to “trooper,” according to the state patrol’s “History of Women in the Patrol.”
Not even the uniforms first offered to women took their sex into account — it was actually a man’s uniform the women had to get tailored.
“I’ve spent the majority of my time out in the field,” said Hadley. “Back in about 2009, myself and three other females created the Women’s Resource Network in the state patrol. It was a network that allowed us to get female troopers to come together and have that contact for something specific for women in law enforcement.”
The Colorado State Patrol Women’s Resource Network’s mission is to provide resources, mentorship and training opportunities for community involvement, while honoring the state patrol’s core values.
Hadley encouraged other women to keep pursuing careers like hers.
“I think women are a great asset to law enforcement,” she said.
The heads and past heads of Montrose law enforcement agencies said they are sorry to see Hadley go.
“She, in my opinion, was one of the very best people from the management of the state patrol,” Tom Chinn, former Montrose Police chief, said. “She worked with everybody and was always extremely professional, just a very nice lady and very professional in everything she did. She worked well with other law enforcement agencies, not just the Montrose Police Department, but everyone in the 7th Judicial District.
“I think she has done a great job.”
Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard has worked with Hadley for several years, both in his current capacity and as a former MPD commander.
“When we would need any of her troopers to help us out, she always sent her people to back us up, at the police department and sheriff’s office. She’s been nothing but wonderful,” Lillard said.
“We are truly going to miss her. She’s definitely an asset to the Montrose community. We’re glad for her retirement, but sad to see her go.”
Montrose Police chief Blaine Hall said the state patrol and city have enjoyed an “excellent” relationship. “Captain Laurie Hadley continued that tradition and was incredibly supportive of the Montrose Police Department and the Montrose community. When we asked for assistance, she always ensured we received immediate and professional support,” Hall said.
“Captain Hadley is a friend and a colleague and I will miss her. I wish her the best in retirement.”
Hadley said she will miss her troop and colleagues in law enforcement.
“The troop has been very good. We’ve had our ups and downs in a few spots, but it’s been a good troop to work with and a really good group of people,” she said.
“It’s made my job easier and people on the Western Slope are a lot different than in the metro area. They’ve been welcoming.”
She’s retiring because the time has come, she said.
“I want to experience something else in life, but it’s been a great career. I’ve enjoyed the patrol and am really happy where I am. For me, it’s just time to try something else.”
Hadley’s replacement has not been announced and a timeline for the announcement has not been set.
