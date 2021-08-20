Applications are now being accepted for Montrose U Leadership, a 9-month program designed to develop leadership skills and community knowledge among residents. Anyone living or working in Montrose county with a strong desire to learn about our community and shape its future is eligible to apply. Applications are due by Sept. 3, 2021. The course starts in September and ends in May with a graduation ceremony.

Applications and more information can be found at CityofMontrose.org/Leadership.

The City of Montrose facilitates the Montrose U Leadership program with support from Montrose County, including County Commissioner Sue Hansen.

Class tuition is $600 and includes a personality assessment, a tour of the state capitol to meet legislators, and opportunities to be introduced to and mentored by Montrose U alumni. Classes will be held for a full day, once a month at locations throughout Montrose.

Members will learn the history of the Uncompahgre Valley, including the leadership, vision, and innovations it took for Montrose to become what it is today. Attendees will discuss local challenges and accomplishments in education, healthcare, water rights, agriculture, manufacturing, and other industries. Class members will meet local government leaders including Montrose City Council, Montrose County Commissioners, and their state representative and senator.

