Montrose URA makes progress on Colorado Outdoors project, discusses future timelines

Although there was a large gap between meetings due to the pandemic, the Colorado Outdoors project is still well underway with progress being made on the Connect Trail, river restoration, Phase I of housing and another new facility. The Montrose Urban Renewal Authority (MURA) met for the first time since February on Sept. 1 to discuss progress made and next steps for the development.
According to an update on the Connect Trail and river restoration project, a specialty contractor was hired to finish the shotcrete wall, and the total project came in $230,000 under budget. The Connect Trail mural at the West Main underpass (which was voted on by the community last summer) will have a community painting day to kick off on Labor Day, with a projected finish this fall.
The project timeline for the Uncompahgre River improvements started with the $1.1 million Promissory Note from the City of Montrose to MURA in March 2019. A $1.6 million Design-Build Contract was awarded in February 2020, and the project is expected to break ground in November 2020 and be completed in April 2021. The project has received a total of $784,000 in grant awards.
An infrastructure financing plan was also presented for Phase I of the southern housing project, which will involve constructing four multi-family apartment buildings with 24 units each, for a total of 96 new units.
Horizontal site improvements are estimated at $1,367,000, which is projected to be funded through MURA TIF borrowing (in the amount of $1,252,000) and a loan from the City Special Improvements (SID) Fund (in the amount of $115,000). Another $525,000 from the SID Fund will go toward public infrastructure improvements, such as installation of dry utilities.
“We are very excited to work with Kurt Soukup to get 96 market rate apartments constructed along the south end of the Urban Renewal Authority, located near North 9th,” said Montrose City Manager and MURA Executive Director Bill Bell. “There has not been a large market rate apartment complex built in Montrose in almost two decades, and the need for more rental housing was listed as a top priority by citizens in our latest household community survey. Kurt is hoping to break ground just after winter.”
Wedge Brands, LLC (formerly Project Blizzard) is also looking to build a third-party logistics (3PL) facility in the lot directly north of the Mayfly facility. The construction will be privately funded.
“Wedge Brands, LLC seeks to meet its operational and expansion needs by building a new 3PL facility in Colorado to support company growth and operations over the next decade. To support this initiative, Wedge plans to lease a newly constructed 77,700 square foot (SF) facility within Colorado Outdoors. The operation has a vision of being Wedge’s central worldwide distribution location for its brands,” stated the company in its project vision.
“Combined, Wedge’s brands cover a range of premium outdoor gear including ski and board, bike, lifestyle/apparel, nutrition, sport performance, and surf. In addition, Wedge will build excess capacity to provide third party logistics (3PL) services to other outdoor companies through their own operating entity, KAR Direct, LLC.”
More information on MURA and the Colorado Outdoors development can be found online.
