The Lady Indians’ volleyball season came to a close Saturday after a hard fought 3-1 loss: 21-25, 27-25, 19-25, 15-25, to Cheyenne Mountain in the elimination round of the state tournament.
“I’m proud of the girls,” head coach Shane Forrest said. “They fought hard and never gave up.”
She said Cheyenne Mountain was a tough opponent becauseof its fast offense, and “power at every hitting position.”
“I couldn’t ask anymore from the team,” Forrest said. “They did everything they could to try and win the match.”
Montrose started the tournament with a five-set win against Erie on Thursday. But, on Friday, the Lady Indians ran into the eventual state champions in Lewis-Palmer, and lost in three sets.
Despite those losses, the Montrose coach said her message to her players leading up to state was to enjoy the experience and “be in the moment and not let it get too big.”
This state tournament appearance was a first for the team’s seven seniors: Caraline Burwell, Hadley Greiner, Madison Satterly, Ashlyn Manuel, Isabel Stollsteimer, Madison Hickert and Macy Boulden. Forrest the team will miss those seven athletes as all of them were “impact players” this season.
They leave a massive hole to fill in the roster for next year, but the Lady Indians had some sophomores that played significant minutes over the course of the season in Kelsey Rocco, Madi Matoush and Taylor Foster.
“We do have the sophomores coming up with that experience they got this year,” Forrest said. “They’re competitors. They’re going to fight and they know what it’s like to be here. I’m sure they’re setting their sights high in getting back here.”
She added the team has potential, as more sophomores, as well as one junior, on junior varsity have the chance to lead the Lady Indians next season.
“I’m excited for the youth of the program,” said Forrest.
But with this last season coming to a close, she reiterated she was thrilled with her players performance at the state tournament.
“I’m really proud of their effort. I think they had a good run. Even at the state tournament we battled. And we fought and never gave up,” Forrest said.
Montrose ends the season with a 21-7 record, going 7-1 in the Southwestern League. The Lady Indians reached a pair of preseason goals in winning the SWL title and advancing to state; this was the first time they did both since 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.