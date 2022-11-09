For over 25 years, Hymnfest has been a biannual performance of religious songs of worship in Grand Junction. The production was originally begun by Dr. Monte Atkinson, Emeritus Professor of Music, at Colorado Mesa University. It is a free concert being brought to Montrose for the first time. Each song is centered on Jesus Christ, and this will be a wonderful opportunity to welcome in the Christmas season.
While Hymnfest was interrupted during the Covid shutdown, its returning performance was held last weekend, Oct. 30, in Grand Junction. This near one-hour presentation was a moving experience, touching many of the approximately 1,000 people in attendance. Songs were selected from well-known Christian hymns, including pieces from the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Also introduced was a new composition from local artist and Montrose resident, Nathan Howe.
Dr. Atkinson’s tenure at CMU spanned from 1985 to 2018. He served as department chair for 10 years and grew the choral area from 10 students, when he was hired in 1985, to 115 students in 2018. Additionally, he served for two years as faculty trustee through the institution’s critical transition into becoming a university. CMU choirs under his direction performed with the Denver Chamber Orchestra, Mexico National Symphony, Vancouver Symphony, Grand Junction Symphony, and CMU Symphony. Atkinson was also invited four times to represent CMU at Carnegie Hall in New York City as a guest conductor. Furthermore, he has conducted choirs throughout the world.
This interfaith choir consists of over 100 local musicians and will include a full symphony orchestra. The Montrose performance will take place at the Pavilion Sunday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m. This free concert is open to the public, 8 years of age and older. The address is 800 Pavilion Drive.
