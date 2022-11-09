For over 25 years, Hymnfest has been a biannual performance of religious songs of worship in Grand Junction. The production was originally begun by Dr. Monte Atkinson, Emeritus Professor of Music, at Colorado Mesa University. It is a free concert being brought to Montrose for the first time. Each song is centered on Jesus Christ, and this will be a wonderful opportunity to welcome in the Christmas season.

While Hymnfest was interrupted during the Covid shutdown, its returning performance was held last weekend, Oct. 30, in Grand Junction. This near one-hour presentation was a moving experience, touching many of the approximately 1,000 people in attendance. Songs were selected from well-known Christian hymns, including pieces from the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Also introduced was a new composition from local artist and Montrose resident, Nathan Howe.



