She danced in a periwinkle princess dress, spinning as she blew dandelion fluff. Behind Lydia Anders, 3-and-a-half, banners affixed to towers showed the faces of 5,200 service men and women who lost their lives in the War on Terror, from 9/11 onward.
Their sacrifice made possible the peace Lydia and others enjoyed Monday, speakers noted at the opening ceremony for the Remembering Our Fallen Memorial.
Those to make the ultimate sacrifice include Army 1st Lt. Jacob Fritz of Nebraska — whose mother, Noala, travels with the movable memorial to share his story — and locals Marine Lance Cpl. Chad Maynard, 19, (2005, Iraq); Army Cpl. Chris Sitton, 21, (2006, Afghanistan) and Army Cpl. Aaron Cruttendon, 25, (2010, Afghanistan).
“We’re here to remember our fallen members of the military, from Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan,” said Martin Crespin, Montrose Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler. The lodge is hosting the memorial this week, for its only stop in Colorado.
“As with you, my heart goes out to the families of the fallen. Words can never express the appreciation we have for them. They sacrificed themselves for us and our nation. I would hope that their sacrifice is never forgotten.”
Remembering Our Fallen stopped at the Elks Lodge three years to the day that it was unveiled by Patriotic Productions in Washington, D.C.
The Elks Lodge No. 1053 is hosting the memorial until Sunday. It is open from 8 a.m. — 8 p.m. now through Saturday, except for Wednesday, when it is open until 10 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, when it departs after closing ceremonies. Entry is $10 for adults or $5 for veterans and children 12 and younger.
The Lodge will continue hosting Colorado-specific photographic memorial after the Remembering Our Fallen departs.
Opening day began Monday with dozens of motorcycle groups and law enforcement agencies escorting the memorial into town, and down East Main Street to the Elks Lodge.
“It was a big honor for us to do it,” said FC, leader of the Glenwood Springs based Memorial Day Riders, which was one of several groups providing the escort. “It’s a big honor for us to do anything like that and help out veterans. That’s just what we do. They don’t get what they deserve and anytime we can help out, then we’re there. We love our vets.”
He paused to look at the memorial behind him. “I have a hard time walking through there,” he said.
The memorial is composed of 29 pillars or towers, with banners displaying the photos of fallen soldiers, plus an inset photo showing them in civilian life — the latter serves to “humanize” the military dead, Noala Fritz said during her remarks.
The memorial also includes a tower for those lost on training missions and two more for those who, as Fritz put it, brought the battle home with them and then lost the battle here.
Sitton’s inset photo shows him with his smiling family; Cruttendon’s, with his young daughter. On a different pillar, Maynard looks down from the top row. Others memorialized came from throughout the United States, like Cpl. Kevin Jones, 21 (2005, Iraq). He is shown in uniform, and in civilian life, cradling a tuxedo cat.
There is also Spc. Wai Phyo P. Lwin, 27, (2005, Iraq, whose civilian photo shows him with the Statue of Liberty in the background.
“I’m struck by the ages,” Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum said, shortly before delivering opening remarks, along with other speakers, including congressional candidate Lauren Boebert.
Mathew Gallegos, Elks Lodge manager and event coordinator, also took note of the ages. He pointed to one banner, which showed military dead in their late teens and early 20s. He stopped on the photo of Marine Jessie Cassada, who was 19.
Noala Fritz’s son Jacob was 25.
“I keep thinking at the end of this month, my son would be 39 years old,” she said, in sharing the dedicated young officer’s story. “No matter who you were and where you were from, he would always greet you with a huge smile and what we would call a bear hug. Neither one of those were you expecting and neither one of those would you forget.”
On Jan. 20, 2007, her family’s world changed. She and her husband arrived home to their Nebraska farm to find military officers standing with their youngest son between them. The Fritzes knew from the officers’ expressions the news was grim.
Jacob, a training officer for Iraqi soldiers in Karbala, was betrayed by some of them, who helped terrorists disguised as U.S. forces clear checkpoints and reach his station. The terrorists threw concussion grenades and, despite putting up a fight, Jacob Fritz, Spc. Jonathan B. Chism, Pfc. Shawn P. Falter and Pvt. Jonathon M. Millican, were overcome. They were hooded, handcuffed and driven toward Iran.
As the military searched for the men, a Sunni ally spotted the terrorists’ SUV and called it in. When the terrorists realized they wouldn’t make it to Iran, they pulled over and shot all four soldiers.
“You must realize Jacob’s story is no greater than any of the other Gold Star families’ that are here today,” his mother said Monday. “They are the ones we never want to forget.”
Monday’s ceremony was marked with prayer, “Amazing Grace” and a wreath of remembrance laid in front of the memorial by Crespin and Lyle Miller, both veterans. The Veterans of Foreign Wars State Color Guard posted the colors.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and Montrose Police Department’s joint honor guard fired off a 21 gun salute, with Taps ending the ceremony.
A second ceremony was held inside the Elks Lodge later to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action.
“Today we are here to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. With our hearts full of gratitude and our eyes full of tears, we must remember one thing; we must thank all the brave men and women. … Say their names and never forget,” Gallegos said.
“All gave some,” Noala Fritz said. “The men and women on these towers gave all.”
