Montrose County and Waste Management is offering a free day of waste deposit on Saturday, April 10 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the East End Landfill.
The opportunity is open to Montrose County residents and only household waste will be accepted.
Residents can drop off municipal waste, household construction waste, yard waste, and furniture for free.
The landfill will not accept any electronic waste, out of county waste, hazardous and special waste, batteries, or refrigerated appliances.
Residents will have to pay up to $55 to drop off mattresses and boxsprings, untarped loads, tires, appliances, and commercial waste.
Montrose residents can dispose of waste at 67999 Landfill Road.
For more information call 970-249-8078.
