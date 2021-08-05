The Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club is turning the tap back on for the annual Wine and Food Festival.
The festival is returning for its 18th anniversary and as is tradition, all proceeds from the event will go toward the club. For $65, people can enjoy a Saturday full of all-you-can-eat food and wine with more than 50 vendors. The festival, which funds about a third to a fourth of the club’s annual income, is taking place a little later this year than usual.
The annual event typically is held in May, but this year was pushed to Sept. 4 due to pandemic challenges.
The club is holding the sponsor dinner on Friday, Sept. 3 at Remington’s at the Bridges where a multi-course meal with wine pairings will be served. This event may be strictly for sponsors, but Sept. 4’s “Grand Tasting” will include a photo booth, live music and a silent auction on top of the food and beverages.
The BCBG Club is switching it up this year by adding an app for the festival, which will include a map, information on sponsors, food and beverage vendors, silent auction donors, festival partners and more.
For Amy Taylor, the BCBG Club’s communications coordinator, the event is more highly anticipated than usual. The pandemic hit the organization hard last year, dropping the club’s usual membership of 140 kids to around 40 members due to social distancing guidelines. As a result, the club’s waiting list was expanded by two years and now Taylor and her husband, the club’s executive director, Bud, are working to reduce this wait time.
“Not only did we not have that funding, but we had staff here that were immunocompromised and didn’t feel comfortable working,” said Amy. “COVID had an impact on everybody in various ways, but I think one of the things people don’t often think about is its impact on nonprofits and fundraising. You have to get creative and you figure out ways to do stuff, so we’re excited to have this [event].”
Bud added that the event is key to fundraising for the annual scholarships which are traditionally awarded to approximately 60% of the kids in the program. The club charges $100 per month, but the Taylors work with families to make sure that finances aren’t a barrier.
“We want them all to come in, we want them to experience everything, just like everybody else,” Bud stated.
With COVID-19 shutting down any chance of a festival last year, the club had to rely on donations and grants, which were few and far between compared to previous years. Bud described applying for grants as “jumping through hoops,” often not knowing if or when they should apply due to changing deadlines and how restrictive the grants became. Some weeks, the club wouldn’t have any money to spend, but on the weeks it did, there would be a running list of everything that needed to be purchased for the kids and programs.
Programs such as the junior chef program and the STEM program are among the many that members participate in during the summer and throughout the school year. The Taylors are tasked with making sure each program is supplied with everything the children need to succeed.
Bud said that the children learn about the stock market, physical education, how to budget, homework help, health programs and financial literacy programs — all services the festival helps supplement throughout the year.
“It was hard,” said Amy of the pandemic challenges. “You know when you’re in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, you just want some sense of normalcy and we could only really do it for 40 kids.”
With the doors back open, the kids are excited to be back and feel both welcomed and comfortable. More people are trying to get their kids in the club, according to the executive director.
The club’s capital campaign continues raising money for Black Canyon Boys & Girls’ Club new building, which would go a long way to reducing or even removing the wait list. The campaign, however, won’t benefit from the festival, Bud clarified.
While the Taylors held fundraising goals for the festival in previous years, this year they’re just excited to see it happen.
“I think we’re just trying to get our bearings again and there’s some different things to share now that we’re in a different venue,” Amy said.
The festival will be held at the Montrose County Event Center to accommodate more people while social distancing.
The Sept. 4 event will feature local band Neon Sky and will be held from 1-4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased and donations can be made at bcbgc.org
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.