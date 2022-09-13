Montrose woman offers West Nile virus experience as cautionary tale, urging others to take protection seriously

Montrose resident Tara Rhodes, seen with granddaughter Noa Tynan, is urging people to take West Nile virus prevention measures seriously, as well as to seek medical help if they suspect they have become infected. Rhodes survived a serious bout with the disease and is still recovering. (Courtesy photo/Tara Rhodes)

Tara Rhodes has a message for those who might ignore public health warnings about West Nile virus: Don’t.

Rhodes, 69, was being treated through immunotherapy for melanoma. Although that carries side effects, what she began experiencing a few weeks ago didn’t feel normal. That’s because she had West Nile virus — and it had caused swelling in her brain’s lining, one of the most severe outcomes for the disease, which killed three others in Montrose County in recent weeks.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

