When Cherie Cannon woke up Tuesday morning, the last thing she expected was a scam call threatening to shut off her electricity if she didn’t pay $300 to the caller.
The scammer, who identified themselves as an Xcel Energy representative, claimed that the energy company had recently merged with Delta-Montrose Electric Association (DMEA) and that her account balance was past due. When Cannon asked the caller how they had gotten her information, they proceeded to list her personal details, including her DMEA account number, credit card information, address and date of birth. Cannon was told that if she didn’t pay the $300 within the following 15 minutes, she would lose power.
Cannon doesn’t recall the scammer’s name, but said she refused to make the payment before confirming the notice with DMEA.
“Someone else might fall for this,” Cannon said, adding that her concern spiked after realizing the scammer had her credit card information and DMEA account number.
Becky Mashburn, spokesperson for DMEA, noted that the incident isn’t correlated with the cooperative’s recent data leak. Sensitive information, such as personal addresses and credit card numbers, can become compromised once entered anywhere online.
The Montrose local is also concerned about older adults who may fall victim to the localized scam.
Cannon’s experience isn’t a new one – utility companies are always fielding customer complaints regarding scams, Mashburn specified.
“There’s always scams going around where they claim they’re with DMEA, Xcel, Black Hills Energy and other utility providers. It’s really common – they call a consumer and they threaten immediate shut off if you don’t pay,” said Mashburn, adding that scammers often target a community’s most vulnerable populations.
Scammers are known to ask for payments that must be paid through mediums such as money orders or credit cards. While compromised data isn’t a “one size fits all,” it’s not common for a scammer to possess all pieces of a victim’s sensitive information, according to Matt Smith, the Montrose Police Department’s administrative commander.
Smith noted that he becomes concerned when someone reports a scammer having “a lot” of their information, such as their social security number, driver’s license information, bank account numbers or, as in Cannon’s case, their credit card information.
“Those are definitely concerning things for us,” said Smith. “Usually, as a matter of course, when someone has those things compromised, we just suggest that they cancel that credit card immediately.”
Smith recommends that scam victims take immediate steps to protect any compromised personal data, including making a report, talking to the bank and monitoring credit ratings through any of the three credit bureaus so they can see if someone else is trying to use information to open up fraudulent lines of credit or make purchases.
For Cannon, the call spurred a panic attack while facing an unfamiliar situation. She recalled waiting by her window for 15 minutes, worried that XCel would show up to shut off her electricity. She also found herself on hold with DMEA for an hour, only for the call to drop once she left a voice message.
Mashburn addressed the cooperative’s latest challenge, noting that staff have been experiencing “extremely high call volumes” of late, leaving customers with longer wait times than usual.
In addition to wading through a backlog of calls from when phone functionality was limited during the cooperative’s data leak crisis, DMEA is also anticipating a slew of emails, voicemails and walk-in visits in the near future.
“It’s hard,” said Mashburn of DMEA’s latest challenges. She added that the cooperative is grateful for its members’ patience, recognizing the frustration behind waiting, sometimes several days, for a call to be returned.
“I think what we’re experiencing is just a backlog of work and so all I can ask for is grace and patience on the part of our members; it’s not the experience we wish to provide. We always strive to do better, but right now, we’re still kind of moving through that backlog of work, so it’s a balance.”
Mashburn urges customers to be cautious about how they make payments, explaining that DMEA would not request payments in-person or through insecure processes. Payments to the cooperative must be made through an online account or through a secure phone system where DMEA members must enter any account information themselves.
The cooperative is currently holding any disconnects or late fees due to non-payments until Jan. 31 following the recent data leak that shut down payment systems for customers. Any disconnect notices should be considered a scam, particularly during this time, said Mashburn.
Customers are urged to always check their SmartHub account for balance updates and to ignore anyone claiming to disconnect services. But people often fall victim to utility-related scams because utility companies alert customers if they’re subject to disconnection.
“Don’t fall for anybody standing in front of you … even if it is one of our reps informing you that they’re there to disconnect,” Mashburn said.
Regardless of how much information is vulnerable, Smith asks that anyone who falls victim to a crime in which personal identifying information is compromised make a police report.
