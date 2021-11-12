Katie Spatafore has struggled with spinal pain for over two decades now, and after multiple surgeries, she finally found her diagnosis: Tarlov Cyst Disease.
The surgery will remove the multiple rare cysts along her spine that leave her in constant pain. The pain affects her sleep, ability to work and her time as a mother, Spatafore previously noted.
A Tarlov cyst affects the nerves, with cerebral spinal fluid trapped inside the nerve sheath where a cyst is formed. The fluid from the cyst can potentially put pressure on the nerve inside and the adjacent nerve roots along the spine, leading to debilitating pain among other symptoms.
When Spatafore discovered Dr. Frank Feigenbaum, one of only two surgeons in the world to treat the rare disease, Feigenbaum made a deal with her: if she could raise the $31,000 before February 2022 to travel to Dallas, Texas, for a week — plus hospital and hotel stays — then he would perform the procedure pro bono.
The surgery typically comes to around $273,000, but Spatafore was unable to find insurance to cover the costs that required upfront payment, and Feigenbaum considered it imperative that she receive the surgery.
Thanks to an anonymous donor, Spatafore was able to raise the final $20,000 needed for the two-night hospital stay at Medical City Dallas Hospital, but now she is raising funds for airline flights and the hotel stay. The surgery requires Spatafore arrive three days early to speak with the doctor, a couple nights stay at the hospital and a recommended few more nights stay in a hotel in case she needs the doctor.
For now, Spatafore and her husband, Nic, are unsure how much money they will need to raise for the remaining costs but are hosting an all-you-can-eat fundraiser this Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Grace Community Church. Entrance is $10 to the taco bar and live music event.
“They’re gonna be telling my story and everything and showing videos, and so it’s to help with expenses and the two follow-up appointments I’ll need right after my surgery,” she said.
Spatafore is currently on a waitlist for scheduling the surgery, which is booked out until January. The uncertainty leaves several factors unknown when it comes to calculating a fundraising goal. The couple won’t be able to schedule a flight to and from Dallas until the surgery’s date is confirmed, but which day a flight is booked also determines the cost of the ticket.
The same conundrum applies to the necessary hotel stays during Spatafore’s trip.
“I’m not really sure how much it’s all going to be, and my husband also just lost his job, so it’s just kind of a rough time right now,” Spatafore said.
Anyone interested in donating can contribute to Spatafore’s trip through her GoFundMe at https://bit.ly/Spataforesurgery or by contacting her directly at 719-235-7280.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/KatieSpatafore
