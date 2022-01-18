In 2021, 19 states enacted 34 laws that made it more difficult to vote, according to data from the Brennan Center for Justice. Of those 34 laws, according to the report, seven shorten the time voters have to apply for mail ballots. Laws from three states reduced locations or hours for polling places.
While 17 states enacted expansive laws, another several enacted laws that impose stricter voter ID requirements at polls. A handful imposed stricter signature requirements for mail-in ballots.
“Restricting voting laws disenfranchises voters,” said Karen Sherman Perez, community relations and development director for the Hispanic Affairs Project and advocate for increased voter accessibility among the Latino community. “We should be making it easier. We should want people to vote.”
On Monday, Montrose Women March, with HAP serving as a sponsor, hosted a voter registration drive at the Montrose Regional Library to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Cathy Williams, Jayne Bilberry, Suzann Lange and Karen Winkel also on hand to help local community members.
Montrose Women March offered voter registration and also encouraged community members to sign postcards urging Colorado’s elected officials to support federal voting rights legislation. Speeches from King and John Lewis highlighting voting ran continuously as part of the event.
Montrose Women March chose to host the event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day after King’s family last month requested no celebration for the federal holiday and asked federal lawmakers to pass voting rights legislation.
The King family has called on the Senate to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, which could expand opportunities to vote. They’re also calling for action on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would protect voters’ access to vote, regardless of race, and prevent states from implementing unjust rules and practices regarding voting.
“No one should have to stand in line longer than an hour. There should be enough voting sites,” said Ann Back, president of Montrose Women March. “People in some areas stand in line for eight plus hours, and in rain. Bless their hearts for doing that but it should be easier to vote. We’re so lucky in Colorado.”
Colorado is one of the 17 states that enacted expansive laws, according to the report. House Bill 21-1011, introduced February 2021, called for the expansion of multilingual ballot access for voters. It was signed by Gov. Jared Polis on June 28, 2021.
Colorado’s expansion comes as states such as Florida, Texas and Georgia enacted laws with new and severe provisions. The report states, however, that four of the 34 laws contain pro-voter policies in addition to restrictive policies.
It’s a fraction of the bigger picture — states enacted more restricting voting laws in 2021 than they did in any year since 2011.
“People need to think about that and need to do what they can to vote and help their friends and family in other states know how important their vote is,” Back said. “And it matters here, too.”
Back said she felt Montrose County’s voter turnout during the 2020 general election was strong. In the county, 84% of ballots were returned, an 8% increase from 2016.
But Sherman Perez and Back both cited the low voter turnout during the 2021 school board election for Montrose County School District as reason to continue encouraging voter registration and to visit the polls — fewer than half of eligible voters cast a ballot in the election.
Sherman Perez and Back, speaking with a non-partisan stance, said more voters could have swayed the race in either direction in District F, where a required recount was conducted after the margin of votes between Eric Kelley and Dawn Schieldt was less than 0.5%.
The recount was finalized on Dec. 2 and confirmed Kelley edged out Schieldt — by just a handful of votes.
“The fact that there was one race in the last election that had to have a recount shows that everyone’s vote counts,” Sherman Perez said. “We should care about who’s elected to the school board, city council, county commissioners.”
Back said additional education could move the needle in encouraging people to register to vote or make arrangements to become eligible to vote. She’s heard feedback from the local immigrant community, who have said additional education about what their vote does would be vital information.
Back also said she’s heard some people don’t believe in the system because they come from countries with autocratic forms of government.
“We need information that says, ‘these are the actions being taken by your representatives and this is what it’s going to do for Montrose and you, and what it’s not going to do,’” Back said. “So you need to vote if you want to change it or keep this action going. Education helps.”
Back said Montrose Women March is discussing plans on how to continue to reach out to the Hispanic community to increase voter education. They’re also looking into linking with the League of Women Voters to amplify their voice and information.
HAP is preparing to launch a larger naturalization citizenship campaign. It wants to focus on peer-to-peer messaging.
HAP also hopes to continue voter registration events throughout the year. Last September, HAP registered 27 new voters during a voter registration drive. They had provided voter registration forms to new naturalized citizens.
“We really want our Latino and immigrant community to be active participants in our community,” Sherman Perez said. “We know that voting is a key right that allows people to have a voice.”
For more information on Montrose Women March, email montrosewomenmarch@gmail.com.
To learn more about Hispanic Affairs Project and its programs, contact 970-249-4115.
Editor's note: This story previously stated that HAP, in addition to Montrose Women March, was offering voter registration. HAP was not offering voter registration at the event. HAP has not reapplied yet for a 2022 voter registration drive (VRD) with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press