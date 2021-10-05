Reproductive health education and rights were prevalent themes among Saturday’s march for women’s rights.
The march, hosted by the newly formed organization Montrose Women March (MWM), was one of more that 600 events throughout the country on Oct. 2 focusing on women’s reproductive rights. Women, men and children gathered at Demoret Park before walking through Townsend Ave., concluding with a presentation at the historic Montrose County courthouse.
A few citizens attended in protest of the march, but all parties in attendance remained peaceful and non-violent.
The collective marchers intended to reach the ears of the Supreme Court, who reconvened on Monday Oct. 4 for a new term to hear a number of cases, including a discussion around reproductive health and abortion.
Ann Back, an organizer for the Montrose march, said that people gathered Saturday in support of the threats to women’s choices and access to abortion.
“There’s limited justice for women who are assaulted and raped. They’re to carry a baby to term by laws with no support and so I’m here supporting those causes because it’s wrong,” said Back.
Jayne Bilberry is on the co-host committee for MWM and echoed the sentiments of many in attendance on Saturday, stating “we have the right [to abortion] it’s the law of the land and the Constitution, but access to abortion and the right to abortion are two different things.”
Event participants expressed concerns for underserved communities who face challenges regarding reproductive needs and support, before, during and after birth.
Montrose resident Crisstina Lange delivered a presentation entitled, “Just the facts,” a speech consisting of data pulled from national and Colorado state reports covering sexual assault statistics. Lange reported to the gathered crowd that for every 1,000 sexual assaults reported in the U.S., fewer than five rapists are incarcerated. She added that in 2021, Colorado has so far had 3,954 reported cases, with 6,042 cases last year.
“Of those reported cases almost 70% occurred in the household,” said Lange. “The vast majority of sexual assaults were against 10 - 17 year old children. The next highest group suffering assaults were under 10 years old. The next highest age range was 18 - 44 at almost 2,000 reported in 2020. Rapes were almost reported in every age ranging from 45 to over 65 years old.”
Sexual assault is often regarded as attacks brought on by strangers, but the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) reported that the majority of assaults are made by someone the victim already knows. RAINN is the country’s largest anti-sexual violence organization and created the National Sexual Assault Hotline.
The program found that in 93% of reported cases, juvenile victims knew their perpetrator.
Fifty-nine percent were acquaintances, 34% were family members and 7% were strangers to the victim, leading many victims to refrain from reporting their assaults.
The CDC states on its website that approximately three million women experience rape-related pregnancies during their lifetimes, a discussion point included in Lange’s speech.
Lange cited a 10% decline in abortion rates in Colorado between 2014 and 2017 following increased education and access to reproduction choices, but added that although legal, 87% of Colorado counties don’t have an abortion provider.
Marchers in attendance on Saturday expressed a desire for quality sex and reproductive education for everyone, not just young girls.
“Education is the great equalizer and is the best way to empower women and marginalized community members to improve their outcomes across our society, and to protect choice and access,” said Sarah Fishering, school board member for District E.
“All our children should have access to a modern education that prepares them for the world tomorrow and beyond. That education should seek to empower them in all aspects of their lives, including having healthy relationships with their bodies and with other people. It means understanding their bodies and how they work, and understanding how other human bodies work.”
Fishering referenced her own education she received 25 years ago in the United Kingdom, known as Personal Health and Safety Education. She described the program as a scientifically-based, professionally delivered curriculum that helped her discern healthy relationships and separate myth versus fact.
The school board member added that the program saved her life and urged those in attendance to vote and attend all elections, including school board elections.
Facilitating difficult conversations and encouraging youth to research is a critical part of early education, event organizers maintained.
Other speakers included Phoebe Benziger and Colorado D3 candidate Kellie Rhodes, who each spoke of the “nuanced” decisions behind abortion.
They have the microphone; we need to take it back, said Fishering of the protesters’ opposition.
“They have created the illusion that they’re speaking for everybody, but we know that they don’t speak for everybody. We know there are other viewpoints out there and those are the voices that must be heard at every level of government.”
Resources:
CDC sexual assault-related pregnancies: https://bit.ly/2Yi8Gti
RAINN: https://bit.ly/3BdcWsH
Sexual Assault help hotline: 1-800-656-4673
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
