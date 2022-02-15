The Montrose Women’s March group hosted Congressional candidate Debby Burnett at a meeting at the Montrose Center for the Arts on Feb. 10, 2022.
The group coalesced last fall when Texas enacted a new law sharply curtailing access to abortions. In early October, a large group of people gathered in downtown Montrose to rally for abortion rights and has been meeting to define an issue-based women’s group.
Ann Back, one of the main organizers of the group, said that ideological differences have ruptured relationships with family members and social organizations — this group could be a place for people to listen to others.
“We want to be supportive and give a place for people and women like that to share and find friends,” Back said.
Although one of the core values of the group is a women’s right to choose, the Montrose Women’s March is not affiliated with any political party.
Burnett, a veterinarian living in Gunnison who is one of nearly a dozen Democratic contenders vying for the opportunity to unseat Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, said she enjoyed meeting with the group in Montrose.
“Their group and so many like them are indicative of grassroots organizing throughout the district and the fact that people are paying attention to what's going on in Washington — they're saying they want change,” Burnett said.
