When it comes to putting officers on the street, budgets aren’t the only factor. In Montrose, and much of the Western Slope, the turnaround time between when a recruit can complete a certified law enforcement academy can be months long.
But that could change by next year, as the Montrose Police Department and other partners make headway on establishing a law enforcement academy in the summer months. The academy would be a regional draw for law enforcement recruits who need to complete requirements for Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification in Colorado.
“There are no other summertime police academies I’m aware of on the Western Slope that fill that need,” Chief Blaine Hall said.
The Western Colorado Peace Officers Academy, through Colorado Mesa University, and the Technical College of the Rockies have police academies, but not in summer months.
For the past several months, though, the MPD has been in discussions with CMU and its Western Colorado Peace Officers Academy (through Western Colorado Community College), as well as the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, to stand up a summer academy here. Montrose Police Sgt. Billy Stroup has been hired as director, and at first, classroom instruction would take place at the CMU campus.
The academy, once approved by the POST board, could be in place in 2021. Hall said it will help the city bring on more officers, more quickly, after city voters approved a sales tax increase last year for public safety. The measure, 2A, is intended to increase the police force, as well as pay for a new headquarters and provide additional civilian support staff and equipment. (See related information about 2A’s progress.)
Hall laid out a typical scenario area agencies run into when they hire a new officer.
“The issue we have had for years in Montrose is, that when we hire somebody and they are not POST-certified, say, in the month of February, it’s too late for them to go to the winter academy that started the first week of January.
“We have to wait until August of that same year to get them into a police academy, just to get them POST-certified.”
For the police department, after certification comes four more months of on-job training before the officer can take to the streets on his or her own. In other words, that February hire won’t be on patrol until April of the following year.
“That puts a real crimp in things as we try to get officers on the street,” Hall said. “Enter in the summer police academy. We are not trying to compete (with other academies). In fact, we are just trying to enhance every law enforcement agency’s hiring ability.”
Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard also said a summer academy here would expedite hiring. The MCSO already provides certified instructors for the technical college’s law enforcement academy and would be doing the same for the Montrose summer academy.
“We felt it would be an excellent idea in order to recruit law enforcement officers throughout the state. There’s not a lot of summer academies that are up and running. It would be a definite benefit for being able to recruit and hire quality law enforcement candidates to come and test with our agencies here in Montrose County,” Lillard said.
“We have certified instructors on board. We would be able to draw from that pool in summer months to be able to teach the academy students under the strict guidelines of POST.”
Hall is comfortable working with CMU and the Western Colorado academy, to which the MPD has sent new recruits over the last several years.
“We always received a fantastic return product, in an excellent police cadet. We’re moving forward with hiring many more police officers and as a result, we thought it would be an excellent idea to partner with CMU to try to run a summer-only police academy sponsored between CMU, Montrose County Sheriff and the MPD, along the lines of a similar model that’s already being conducted at the Western Colorado Peace Officers Academy,” he said.
The academy could also attract cadets from all over the United States — who might want to stick around on the Western Slope, further increasing the available hiring pool, he said.
Right now, the partners are developing lesson plans to meet state requirements and identifying training facilities for driving, firearms and arrest-control tactics. Once the new MPD facility is built, much of the classroom instruction and defensive tactics could be taught there, Hall said.
“By standing this up in 2021, it’s going to increase our hiring effectiveness tremendously,” Hall said. That will help fulfill the goals of the public safety sales tax under 2A, he also said.
“In a perfect world, we would never have an employee leave us, but we do have employees that leave us. Having a police academy that is attracting recruits from all over the United States right here in our city makes hiring much easier and increases our hiring pool,” Hall said.
For 2020, the City of Montrose dedicated 44 percent of general fund money collected to public safety. This could change, pending the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, City Manager Bill Bell said during a May 5 presentation. On top of this money, the public safety fund includes the money collected through the 2A sales tax.
“2A has absolutely been a benefit and will pay for the police academy for the part the City of Montrose will be contributing to,” Hall said.
Stroup’s director salary will be paid by CMU during the summer academy. When the academy is not in session, Stroup will be supervising the MPD’s school resource officers and also serve as the department's professional standards and training coordinator.
Stroup was formerly sergeant of detectives and now Sgt. Michelle Berry will assume that role.
There are many steps left to complete before an academy here could open to recruits.
“This is all pending POST approval. We have to submit site training plans, site safety plans, site overview documents, and Colorado POST will send individuals out to inspect,” Hall said.
“This will be a long process … in the midst of a (COVID-19) pandemic.”
The city’s management and city council have been supportive, he added. Despite challenges, the partners are also receiving helpful advice from the POST board and John Piatanese, the director of the Western Colorado Peace Officers Academy, Hall said.
“I think it puts Montrose on the map in regards to professional law enforcement and it’s going to make our police officers and sheriff’s deputies that much better, because there is a difference between doing it and teaching it. When you have to teach it, it makes you a better officer,” he said.
Lillard said everyone will benefit.
“It’s definitely a win-win. It would help us and it’s going to help the community, too,” he said.
“It’s a very good idea and we’re looking forward to it happening."
