With many parents now adding “teacher” to their list of roles during quarantine, the Montrose Youth City Council is addressing a need its members saw in the community by offering free online tutoring for elementary and middle school students.
The tutoring sessions take place over Google Hangouts and offer multiple options for students, including the choice to participate in either a group or individual session. Tutors are available for English, math, history, social studies and science, and the youth council also created an option for students to have sessions in Spanish.
“It is open to everyone, regardless of whether you go to public school or are homeschooled,” said Youth Council Coordinator Mikayla Unruh. “It’s something we’re trying to make available to all students who need it.”
The youth council, which normally hosts Rock the Rec events and other youth engagement opportunities in the community, came up with the idea to increase not only educational resources but communication and networking.
“Youth council was the brains behind this project,” said Kailey Rivenburgh, youth council coordinator. “They were noticing that a lot of parents here are trying to balance that work, home and now teacher life, and they thought it would be a really good asset for parents to be able to have them as a resource.”
Each youth council member is dedicated to a particular day of the week and a particular subject, and figuring out how to help the community in a way that utilizes each of their individual strengths.
“It was totally their idea and they are setting an amazing example, not only for the youth but for everyone in Montrose, about how we can help our neighbors even in this time of COVID while being restricted to our homes,” agreed Roy Anderson, recently re-elected city council member.
Youth City Council member Gunnison Clamp said the tutoring program is one way that the youth council has been working during its regular meetings (now held virtually) to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. He hopes that the program will set an example to encourage other community youth to get involved.
“Everybody's coping with it really well and finding great new ways to be productive,” Clamp said. “It’s an encouragement to other high schoolers to see what’s possible when they all work together to make something fun, enjoyable and educational.”
Both coordinators said getting the idea to the execution phase showed the adaptability and fast pace of the youth council. Because there was no way to plan the response to the school closure in advance, the council had to think quickly about how to make an impact.
“I believe they’ve grown in a sense of, what is the true importance here?” Rivenburgh said. “When this happened, they altered their mindset to: who really needs the help? What can we do with our strengths? It was perfect because they all picked what they were most comfortable with, and it helps not just parents but teachers, and hopefully builds connection and networking.”
Clamp said the pandemic has given himself and other youth council members a wide range of experience that they never anticipated, including diverse skills that can be used throughout their lives.
“It’s a complete switch from big social events to stuff that has to be done online. This is my first year on youth council, and this has actually been great because in this one year, I have a little bit of everything: how to manage and deal with certain things, taking a 180 and just having things nothing like they were a few weeks ago,” Clamp said. “We had to really generate a completely new mindset with completely new ideas for what we were going to do to help the community. I think this tutoring program is sort of a peek at that.”
Applications (which are required to ensure the safety of both the students and tutors and go directly through the youth council coordinators) and more information about the virtual tutoring program can be found at cityofmontrose.org/youthcouncil or on the youth council’s social media.
