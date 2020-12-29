Just a few months after unearthing a time capsule placed 50 years ago, Montrose gave future members of the community their own “blast from the past.”
Montrose Youth City Council on Monday placed several items in a 2020 time capsule, set to be unearthed in 2070. The items sealed in the capsule include:
• Phone book
• Ornament from Amazing Glaze
• Letters from Montrose City Council (and a photo of the counselors) and Youth Council
• Stickers from local businesses Colorado Boy and Cimarron Coffee Roasters
• Montrose Daily Press newspaper and other magazines focused on tourism
• Homemade item from Creative Corner
• Ross Reels fly fishing reel
• Face masks
• Museum brochures (Ute Indian Museum and Museum of the Mountain West)
• and more
In fitting 2020 form, the capsule also included hand sanitizer and toilet paper. (In March, droves of people across the country, including Montrose, raced to local markets to purchase toilet paper in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving retailers with empty shelves and no product due to the stockpiling.)
“You can’t have a 2020 time capsule without some toilet paper,” said Gunnison Clamp, Montrose Youth City Council member, during a Facebook Live moments before the ceremony.
After placing the items, Youth City Council Member Chyanne Storrs and Youth City Council Mayor Harrison Hall joined Clamp to share some words and place the final items.
After fusing the capsule (to prevent any water damage), Public Works did the rest and buried the capsule in front of City Hall.
“Public Works did a lot of work putting that together and creating a capsule out of material that would not be susceptible to damage,” Clamp said. “They did a great job helping out.”
The ceremony was months in the making as Youth City Council asked the community, via social media and scattered drop boxes around town, to contribute an object to the capsule. A handful of local businesses dipped their toes into history, providing both small and notable items.
“It was pretty awesome and pretty impressive to see how involved they all wanted to be,” Clamp told the Montrose Daily Press.
For Clamp, who took part in October’s time capsule event, Monday’s ceremony provided an opportunity to imagine what the next 50 years in Montrose will look like and offered a different dynamic.
“Back in October, the perspective was looking back on the past,” Clamp said. “Now, you’re looking ahead to the future.”
The 1970 time capsule included similar items that were placed on Monday, including letters, photos and newspaper clippings.
But the 2020 capsule holds something not devised til years later: Apple EarPods, which were invented in 2001 and spawned a series of new headphone styles and iterations.
The idea was to give residents in 2070 a semblance of how far technology has advanced in the five decades since, Clamp said. A letter in the capsule outlines the successes of the technological advancements experienced today, including that of phones and computers.
So what will Montrose look like 50 years from now? Well, Clamp has an idea.
“I expect Montrose will be a bigger town,” Clamp said. “Maybe 30,000 to 40,000 people.” He adds Montrose will likely keep its status as an outdoor recreation hub, while expanding its transportation methods, including at Montrose Regional Airport.
Hall, as the Youth City Council was still gathering items for the capsule, said the project was “one of the most fun projects” he had been a part of. He also added it will be interesting for people in 2070 to look back on 2020, a year engulfed by a pandemic, social justice movements and a series of wildfires.
“The fact that we’re able to do this thing and have the citizens in 2070 open it, look back and think about all the history with the COVID-19 pandemic with everything that’s happened this year is truly amazing,” he said.
