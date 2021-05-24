The 400 E. Main St. Wells Fargo branch will permanently close Aug. 11 at noon, according to a letter that went out to customers recently.
The branch is currently closed, and has been, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the letter to customers, Wells Fargo made clear the closing would not affect bank accounts. The other Montrose Wells Fargo location, at 1475 S. Townsend, will remain open, as will the 500 Palmer St. branch in Delta.
