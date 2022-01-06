After a COVID-induced hiatus last winter, event organizers for Montrose’s Got Talent are excited to put on the Montrose’s Got Talent event for the fourth time.
Talented Montrose residents of all ages can audition at the Pavilion Event Center on Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m.
Those who advance to the finals in the afternoon of Feb. 12 have the chance to win some serious prize money: the winner of the competition will win $1,000.
Although plenty of money will be dispersed to event winners, the event is also a major fundraising opportunity for the Montrose Education Foundation, which sponsors the event.
“The fundraising that we do is to put back into the school district, into our teachers and the programs that they do,” Deann Balash, who is the Vice President of the Montrose Education Foundation, explained.
The funds raised from the event will go towards the impact award, an annual grant that teachers can apply for, as well as the teacher of the year awards.
Tickets for the finale on Feb. 12 will be $10 for adults and $5 for students. They will be available to purchase at the Montrose Economic Development Corporation offices, school district headquarters and at the door. An opportunity to livestream the event is also in the works.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
