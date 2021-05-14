Last spring, Northside Elementary fourth-graders were psyched to begin constructing their Problem Based Learning (PBL) project — an opportunity for students to determine what project could help improve the school, whether academic or recreational.
The 2020 fourth-grade class determined that there weren’t enough games or obstacles to play on in the playground. So, the group got to work, helped by a trio of fourth-grade teachers at Northside — Pete Stammler, Mallory Shaffer and Varina Boudreaux — and STEM Coordinator Brenda Metheny.
The students started prep work, a six-week process where they participated in planning, discussion and keynote presentations for local business leaders. They did the research, estimating the cost of lumber and what kind of yard games would be allowed in the playground space.
After generating 20 game ideas for recreational use in the playground, the students settled on four games, including Jenga and the Gaga Pit, where a variant game of dodgeball is played.
Once plans became more finalized, effects from the COVID-19 pandemic shelved the project — temporarily. Students and staff went into remote learning, and the lumber that was purchased for the project went with Metheny, who held the lumber in her garage for over a year.
But last week, fourth- and fifth-grade students, and staff, needed just a day to assemble the PBL project, right next to the jungle gym in the playground.
“We wanted to finish this because they planned it,” said Stammler of the current fifth-grade class. “Now our fifth-graders are leaving something that all the students can play with for years to come.”
Stryker and Company, Home Depot, Colorado Yurt and Blackout Graphics, all local businesses in Montrose, pitched in and donated specific items to the effort. Olathe High School’s wood shop helped with the cutting and the lumber.
On building day, the students were like a well-oiled machine, manning their stations, painting and putting all the pieces together to build their project.
The students had playground safety in mind, developing rules for the games, especially the Gaga Pit, which currently sits on a blacktop (students and staff are brainstorming ideas to place some sort of padding inside the pit, to avoid students getting any scrapes or bruises while playing).
There’s rules for Jenga, too, in an effort to avoid any of the Jenga blocks from falling on younger students like kindergartners.
“It was exciting to watch the teamwork that took place and the collaboration, and they didn’t always get along, they didn’t always agree,” Boudreaux said. “They had to find that common ground and work through it. Those are life skills that they definitely need.”
Other grade levels develop PBLs, some more complex than others. It’s part of the STEM program within Montrose County School District. The STEM focus has excelled, as MCSD was announced as the winner of the Succeeds Prize in Excellence in STEM education during the Colorado Succeeds: The Succeeds Prize 2020 broadcast last fall, which awarded MCSD $15,000, funds that were placed right back into the STEM program.
For a previous PBL project, Northside’s severe need students (SNS) presented to the City of Montrose ways to improve ADA access on the school’s perimeter and public area. The city listened, and was able to make some changes last summer, like improving the sidewalks for wheelchair access.
“That’s the beauty of the PBL process,” said Daniel Rosentreter, Northside’s principal. “You’re getting kids able to present at a school and community level their solutions, and sometimes they’re able to be implemented.”
The PBL process isn’t a simple one. Previous high school students developed ideas for their own projects, but those fell through as the means to complete and finish those ideas weren’t there. It’s why completing a PBL project, no matter how small, holds significance, said Rosentreter, who credited Metheny’s efforts to get the project over the finish line.
Due to COVID limitations, Northside students have done small-scale projects instead of full blown PBLs, Rosentreter said. He hopes the full-scale projects can resume next year.
For now, with their project completed, students are reaping the benefits of their hard work. The jungle gym is, almost, a complete afterthought, with students bolting for the Gaga Pit during lunch hours. Others are thrilled playing Jenga and cornhole.
“As you can imagine, for fourth and fifth grade, this is a heavy, huge project,” Metheny said, “and they just did super great.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
