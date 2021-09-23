At the time the presentation on the Morada, a piece of early Hispanic history in Montrose, at the Ute Indian Museum finished Wednesday evening, there were still attendees in the room left, eager to learn more about specific history notes.
The moment was much more for Koreeña Montoya, however. It was a chance for her to discuss the Morada more with one of the presenters, Fernando Morales — Morales’ grandfather was a member of the Montrose Morada, a religious meeting house where the Montrose Penitentes gathered to pray.
During the presentation, Montoya heard a familiar name — Pacheco. She’s sure Irene and Maximiliano Pacheco, Montoya’s maternal great-grandparents, have a connection to the Montrose Morada.
“It was nostalgic,” said Montoya, fighting back tears. “Reaffirming on my own journey and who I thought I was.”
Montoya, who recently moved to Grand Junction and is an educator, grew up identifying as Chicana, and later as Mestizaje (mixed race). She said she never felt like she “fit in,” unsure of which box to check at school when the question of ethnicity came up (she usually checked “other”).
During her college years, Montoya was still trying to learn about her familial roots. She earned a degree in Mexican-American studies, but still wasn’t completely certain.
Rosana Pacheco (Pacheco is her maiden name), Montoya’s grandmother, lives in Delta (Montoya wore her necklace for the presentation). She heard about the presentation last week and decided to drop by, unaware how much she’d actually learn about her own family. She said it was fitting considering it was her first time back to the Western Slope in 22 years.
Montoya said the presentation has inspired her to learn more about Montrose and the Morada, and plans to have conversations surrounding both topics with Rosana and Rosana’s sister, Ester Pacheco (also a maiden name).
“I knew in my heart that I was indigneous and Spanish — a mix of both,” Montoya said. “This reaffirms just who I am.”
Montoya’s experience was just one example of potential connections local and regional residents can make by learning more about the Montrose Morada.
“You don’t realize the connections you have until you start putting the information out there,” Morales said during the presentation’s Q&A.
Chris Trujillo, another presenter who has pioneered the effort to preserve and keep the history of the Morada active and alive, wasn’t surprised that Montoya had such an experience. Trujillo has connections himself — his father died in 1962, and Trujillo’s mother asked the Montrose Penitentes to say a rosary for him at the Morada.
A portion of Trujillo’s motivations to spread the message about the Morada, though, directly come from his concerns surrounding divisiveness within the United States, especially when considering how deeply rooted Hispanic history is with the Morada and Tortilla Flats, a neighborhood located on the city’s northwest side, Trujillo said, and that some of the region’s first dwellers were Hispanic. (The name Tortilla Flats derives from the smell of tortillas that emerges from kitchens throughout the neighborhood.
“I was afraid of what was happening in the United States — the diversity and people were just on each other,” Trujillo said. “...that’s what I was afraid of when I first started this — the division of America.
“...the United States is a mixing pot. No one’s truly white.”
Matt Landt, an archaeologist with Alpine Archaeological Consultants, offered additional information on the Morada site and dove into Alpine’s extensive research it conducted as part of the years-long project. The Penitentes owned the land until 1975 and sold the property. About 13 years later, the land became the city’s property in 1988, Landt said. The city’s use of the land as a disposal area for street sweeping was “fantastic” for the archaeology, Landt added, helping preserve the material.
Though the site is currently without a superstructure, the building foundation can be seen at the site.
Additionally, Landt’s research found that there was a Morada in Delta and Grand Junction. And after gathering additional information, trying to understand the history of the Morada in Montrose, Landt found that in 1910 and 1920, there was a considerable push of the Hispanic population in Montrose.
“The Morada in Montrose, beyond the local stories, has a statewide story to tell as well,” Landt said during the presentation. “In the archaeological database and the history books, you’ll see a focus of Moradas in the San Luis Valley. That is where they come from. Everyone that talks about Penitentes talks about the San Luis Valley, but no one talks about Montrose.
“We’re there. We’re in the story book, and that’s part of the story we need to tell.”
In 1930, Landt found the Hispanic population began to settle into the Tortilla Flats area. In 1940, the residents began to own homes, and was also when the Morada was built.
“This story is actually a wonderful little piece about how a group of folks move into town, find their jobs, find their place and get settled,” Landt said. “I think the Morada isn’t really about the start of a population as much as it is the establishment of a population.”
The Morada site, currently, is private property, sitting within Colorado Outdoors, where commercial and residential projects are currently being built. Karen Sherman Perez, HAP’s civic engagement and development coordinator, is part of efforts to preserve the site, and Landt said conversations with David and Doug Dragoo — David is the founder of Mayfly Outdoors, which initiated the Colorado Outdoors project — have been “productive.”
Sherman Perez previously told the Montrose Daily Press there’s hope for potential future funding to help with preservation of the site, though efforts are early in the process.
The presentation had support from the Hispanic Affairs Project and the History Colorado State Historical Fund, which issued a grant of approximately $19,000 for the research project.
