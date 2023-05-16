230516-state-immigration

David, left, and Anthony, both migrants from Venezuela, show the papers that contain their respective court dates after being released from Border Patrol custody. Their next challenge is finding the money to travel on to their destinations in Denver and New York. (Corrie Boudreaux for Source NM)

All Democratic members of Colorado’s federal delegation are seeking additional support for Denver as a pandemic-era federal immigration policy comes to an end and the city works to support a surge of migrant arrivals from the southern border.

U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper wrote to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas seeking additional federal funding for Denver as it continues to see more than 200 new migrant arrivals each day. Reps. Diana DeGette of Denver and Yadira Caraveo of Thornton led a letter from all five of Colorado’s Democratic representatives to President Joe Biden seeking prioritized federal funding for the city. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?