More enforcement, more tech — sheriff touts benefits of public safety sales tax

The public safety sales tax passed more than a decade ago has proved to be a “godsend” year after year, Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said Wednesday.
During a presentation to the Montrose County commissioners, Lillard highlighted what the department has been able to do with the money, which recently helped pay for body cameras and in-unit cameras now required by state law.
Overall, the public sales tax history showed about $54.73 million coming in between 2009 and present. About $6.5 million is projected to have been received for 2020.
The 0.75% sales tax was approved in 2007 and went into effect in 2008. Under the ballot language, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is to receive at least 70% of revenue. The allocation, per five-year average, has been 80% for the MCSO; 2% to the coroner’s office; 5% to the District Attorney’s Office; 8% for all other public safety uses and 5% to the fund balance. (This sales tax is completely separate from the more recently passed City of Montrose sales tax to benefit public safety.)
“The public safety sales tax is definitely a godsend. It has given us the much-needed equipment for the sheriff’s office,” Lillard said after the presentation. “It’s pretty incredible.”
Lillard told commissioners what the funding has enabled him to do, both in terms of new programs and expanding previous ones, such as crime-mapping technology.
In 2019, the MCSO launched its High Impact Target Team or HITT, which focused primarily on proactive enforcement, surveillance and other tasks to take pressure off patrol divisions.
This year, the HITT, whose members are deputized U.S. Marshals, helped that agency and others collar a man wanted on an attempted murder warrant in Colorado Springs.
In another higher-profile case, the team helped in the arrests of 13 people who were indicted on federal drug charges.
The HITT team also acted quickly in more day-to-day responses, such as when members nabbed a man who fled them in a wig and “high-speed Crocs,” Lillard said.
The suspect was wanted on a warrant but failed to come out of a hotel room, per Lillard’s account. As patrol deputies left to obtain a search warrant for the room, HITT waited undercover until the man emerged.
“He had put on a woman’s wig. He was wearing some Crocs. When he came out of the room, he was confronted by the HITT team and took off running,” Lillard said.
Although he was captured, a deputy on the team was impressed by the speed at which the man ran, despite the unwieldy, clog-like footgear, which were then dubbed “high-speed Crocs.”
The HITT is also expected to benefit from an upcoming, full study of the MCSO’s crime-mapping software, implemented during a previous administration.
This functions sort of like the push-pin maps of old to track what areas see what types of crime and to what extent. The update will further help the agency determine how to direct patrol resources, Lillard said.
Because of COVID, the sheriff’s office has backed off some proactive work, like actively seeking out people wanted for misdemeanors.
In order to reduce the risk of COVID hitting the jail population — where as of Dec. 16, no cases had been seen — the MCSO is issuing court summonses for lower-level offenses rather than arresting people. Deputies are still making arrests in felony cases and any case in which there is a public safety risk. The HITT, meanwhile, has began reassuming some patrol call duties in addition to its proactive enforcement work.
Crime stats for the year show some significant swings — both up and down — for certain types of offenses. Motor vehicle thefts shot up from nine in 2019 to 33 this year; Lillard said it’s possible thieves were interested in having a short-term ride, given that many vehicles were ultimately recovered in Delta County, but the uptick is a concern regardless of the motive.
Sex offenses reported to the MCSO were also up, 29 this year to 19 last year, while domestic violence cases rose slightly from 78 to 83.
As expected, due to the new strategy of issuing citations instead of arrest warrants when feasible, warrant arrests plunged from 690 last year to 490.
The big surprise was in burglary cases, which fell by almost half. There were 30 for the year, as of Lillard’s report, compared with 61 last year.
“It’s a huge reduction. We probably attribute that to people staying at home,” he said, referring to pandemic restrictions. The presence of someone in a home tends to make it less attractive to the casual thief.
“It may be the fact that our guys are out patrolling instead of on traffic (calls),” Lillard also said.
Sales tax money has also helped the agency meet state demands, such as those of a recent law requiring peace officers to wear body-mounted cameras. The MCSO already had cameras in its patrol units, but is upgrading these and also purchased AXON body cameras. The agency has 56 body cameras and is currently bringing 35 in-car cameras online, all with exceptional clarity for audio and video.
“It’s going to make things a lot better for the citizens and deputies,” Lillard said.
“As we all know, law enforcement is very expensive. There are some mandates we are confronted with,” he earlier told commissioners, in discussing the cameras.
The MCSO is also purchasing pack set radios for the patrol and investigation divisions.
Looking forward, the sheriff hopes to launch a five-year strategic plan for the agency.
Mandates also affect the jail, which has to have the space to properly separate inmates by federally determined categories.
A jail remodel has been in the works for a few years and Lillard expects it will go out for proposals in 2021, with construction starting in 2022. The remodel would entail adding more cells to allow better monitoring of high-risk inmates and replacing outmoded security doors, among other expansion plans.
Lillard in his summary to commissioners also highlighted a rotation plan suggested by Lt. Ted Valerio. Through this, patrol deputies spend a little time in the investigations division to learn more about crime scenes and case preparation.
“We thought it might be a good idea to bring in deputies used to working patrol to do a two-month stint in investigation,” Lillard said after his presentation. “It was an eye-opener to patrol deputies coming in and working some of the investigations. … They learn the ins and outs of how to build a case in order to submit it to the District Attorney’s Office. It’s very valuable to them.”
Among other personnel matters, the MCSO brought aboard a new K-9, Jocko, and made Deputy Mimi Savage his handler; they primarily serve the West End.
Lillard also hired from within to replace an investigator who resigned to work elsewhere; made some promotions and lateral transfers and also 12 new hires.
This year, one internal investigation was conducted in the department and the outcome is listed as “sustained.”
The MCSO further established a three-person team of certified drone operators.
The drones have previously been used to check for vandalism in Ancestral Puebloan ruins on the West End and surveillance of illegal marijuana grows.
This year the drone team helped several agencies locate the body of a Gunnison college student, whose vehicle went over the edge of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison.
“Thank you for using the sales tax in the way it’s meant to be used,” Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen told Lillard Wednesday, while Commissioner Roger Rash added: “We back the blue 100%.”
