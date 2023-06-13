Haven House Transitional Living Center is moving forward with its early childhood center expansion hopes, despite rising construction costs.
The Olathe-based center, which provides transitional housing and programmatic support to families working their way out of homelessness, just received another nice grant — $300,000 from the Daniels Fund — to help its capital project, in the works now for about a year and a half.
“It’s starting to come through,” said Haven House’s executive director, Rose Verheul, of grants and other funding that will pay for a 9,200 square-foot building to house the early childhood center, as well as eight transitional apartments.
Project planning got underway during the tenure of the late Larry Fredericksen, who founded Haven House with his wife, Lillian. Haven House previously received a $750,000 Colorado Housing Finance Authority loan. Last year, the charity also received a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant, supported by local governments in Montrose and Delta. Other, smaller grants have been accumulating, including a $70,000 award from the Telluride Foundation.
Verheul is awaiting word on Haven House’s grant application to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs and on other larger grants; she expects to hear by the end of the month, or shortly after.
“Right now, we are hoping we can break ground on the new building the first of October,” she said Monday. Haven House will need to know what it might receive from its pending grant applications before it can be firmer on the timeline. “That’s a determining factor,” said Verheul.
The transitional living center, located in Olathe, provides family dormitory-style housing to families and single mothers for a set period. Clients agree to follow rules and each family is assessed so it can be met with support services specifically tailored to needs, with the goal of stopping the choices that can contribute to homelessness.
Haven House works with child clients year round in educational settings, having found that many of the kids lag a grade level or two behind their peers. Its summer program is set to launch this week; this entails community service in the mornings and learning in the afternoon.
Not all of that is tedious. Each week of class work ends with a field trip tied to what the children have learned. This summer also brings the “hike challenge,” which will take the kids out on area hikes each Wednesday, with the goal of having them log 50 miles by the end of the summer.
Adult programs include Celebrate Recovery, fathers’ leadership classes, parenting classes and more. Verheul said the parenting classes help those who have been incarcerated, or who have temporarily lost custody of kids, to overcome the associated guilt and learn how to positively direct their children so they grow into productive community members.
Haven House’s new building will provide early childhood education space for an estimated 35 kids, more than doubling Haven House’s current capacity.
The childcare is an important component to families being able to become self-sufficient, because it helps parents at Haven House retain employment. As well, Haven House would offer childcare space to the community at large, helping with a significant need locally.
“That will help the community also, and Haven House,” said Verheul, who added some exciting news. Three people who interned at the existing early childhood center while taking classes are graduating from early childhood education programs as teachers. They will become classroom teachers at Haven House and elsewhere.
“Unfortunately, until the new building is up and we can add more daycare, we don’t have enough (space) to offer them all employment,” Verheul said.
The eight apartments on the second floor will be equally divided between one- and two-bedroom units. These provide gap housing for people who perhaps no longer need Haven House housing, but who are still transitioning to being able to afford market-rate rent.
The transitional living center right now has a waiting list: as soon as one family graduates the program and leaves, another is waiting in the wings to move in. Verheul said the slowdown Haven House saw during COVID is no more. “Right now, we have been full. Now it’s just going full force again. I still have a waiting list of five more.”
Currently, 64 people, including 45 children, call Haven House home.
“It’s a variety of things,” Verheul said, of what brings clients through the doors. “We work a lot with CPS. They’re finding they are living at a campsite with no running water or electricity (for example). Then, the rent is just so high. Who can afford even a one-bedroom apartment when it’s $900 a month?
“I think that’s a big part of it. Families are coming here, working hard, saving money to get out there and afford an apartment.”
Other costs of living are also putting people in a bind, she said. The capital project at Haven House illustrates the point, with costs now estimated at more than $4 million. When Fredericksen spoke with the Daily Press in the months prior to his December 2022 death, the estimate was $3.1 million.
The costs seem to climb every time plans are reviewed, Verheul said: “It’s just crazy how it’s gone up.”
Haven House is holding its own in operational costs, through fundraisers such as May’s annual golf tournament and the motorcycle fun run earlier this month. A yard sale will be held June 23 and 24 in Delta. Plus, donations are coming in.
“We are surviving,” said Verheul. “We were granted a lot of memorial money from Larry once people found out he had passed. That kept us going in January and February, months that are typically pretty slim. We are doing OK, thanks to the community and all the support we get here.”