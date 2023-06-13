Haven House Transitional Living Center is moving forward with its early childhood center expansion hopes, despite rising construction costs.

The Olathe-based center, which provides transitional housing and programmatic support to families working their way out of homelessness, just received another nice grant — $300,000 from the Daniels Fund — to help its capital project, in the works now for about a year and a half.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?