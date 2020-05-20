The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is encouraging everyone with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested, as the state lab has received a significant increase in testing supplies and has adequate processing capacity due to a delivery of more than $159.5 million in new funding to Colorado from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
According to the State of Colorado, “this means that the state as a whole, including private partners, has the capacity to test all people with COVID-19 symptoms, as well as to expand surveillance testing.”
According to Dr. Joe Adragna, Montrose County Public Health medical director, the changes made in the Montrose community as a result of the increased funding will be fairly small due to the fact that the county started its testing in early April and has already been testing at above the state average.
“This does not impact us greatly, what we may get is some additional PPE (personal protective equipment) and testing kits,” Adragna said. “We don’t want to take what we don’t need, but we’ve been using private supplies from Montrose Memorial Hospital, so we want to be able to use that and not deplete MMH’s supply, since they’ve been wonderful about providing testing.”
Montrose County took a decentralized approach to providing testing in order to limit the number of barriers to tests. Multiple health care centers, such as MMH, Peak Family Medicine (Adragna’s practice), Pavilion Family Medicine, Trailhead Clinics and Cedar Point Health have testing capabilities. The Montrose County Event Center is also still being operated as a test site.
“Our goal was to supply testing availability within most of the clinics in Montrose County. Many of those continue to offer testing through their clinics,” Adragna said.
Even with Montrose’s stability in terms of testing, Adragna said that he hopes the new funds will help surrounding communities “beef up” their testing capability. By expanding testing statewide, it helps all areas of Colorado understand how the virus spreads and provides insight on how to reduce transmission between communities.
“Montrose County has been doing this since early April. We’re going to continue to do testing as we can per the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) criteria, and we have consistently tested above the state rate,” Adragna said. “It’s not a competition. We’d rather have everybody testing as well because that will help everyone in Colorado.”
In addition to helping people get treatment (regardless of the test’s result), expanded testing also allows for more data surrounding the virus. The data can help drive public health interventions and help communities understand how those interventions will impact the spread of the virus during reopening.
“As we get more and more test data, we’ll have a better sense of the prevalence of the virus in our community, but we have to interpret that with the recognition that public health interventions have made a big impact on the transmissibility of the virus,” Adragna said. “We’ve done that so far, and we can’t go back to completely normal today, but as we continue to fight the virus we continue to lower the number of cases in our community.”
Adragna said that by pairing that data with antibody testing, predictive models for the virus’s presence in the community can be more accurate and help provide information for adjustments in the pandemic response (even if very little is known about the effectiveness of antibody protection or how long that protection lasts).
“That will help us understand how many people have already had it, and that will help the models be more accurate,” Adragna said. “The more data and evidence we have, the better models we’ll have.”
Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should first speak to their primary health care provider about what next steps to take, including the logistics of getting tested. Currently, anyone experiencing symptoms can be tested after speaking with a healthcare provider, even if they are not high-risk or a first responder.
“I would encourage people, if they have symptoms, to reach out to their provider,” Adragna said. He also emphasized that people without a primary care provider or without insurance have options throughout the community, as some clinics offer membership plans (Trailhead Clinics) or sliding scale fees (River Valley Family Health Center and others).
“I’d encourage those folks to reach out to those clinics if they don’t already have a relationship [with a healthcare provider] in case they do get sick and need help. There are options available for folks with and without insurance.”
Information about COVID-19 is available from the public health line, 970-252-4545, or at montrosecounty.net/covid19.
