WASHINGTON — Wednesday’s presidential inauguration ceremony may have a scaled-down audience due to the pandemic, but the security presence on hand to ensure it goes smoothly will be supersized.
At least 21,000 National Guard men and women — from all 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia — will provide security support for the inauguration, according to the National Guard Bureau, amid fears about threats of violence following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Some 7,250 were on hand in D.C. as of Friday.
Those soldiers and airmen typically come from across the country to assist during the massive, once-every-four-years event. But four years ago, those state-based units were asked to provide a fraction of this year’s figure, sending more than 7,500 National Guard members to assist when President Donald Trump was sworn in.
The number of National Guard members — some of whom were camped out this week inside the Capitol, the scene of the violent riot by Trump supporters — could grow further. The Associated Press reported that law enforcement leaders now believe they need at least 25,000 troops to secure President-elect Joe Biden’s swearing-in.
Some National Guard members will come from Colorado.
“The presence of the Colorado National Guard and others will help ensure our nation’s capital and all Americans in attendance including those who call it home and members of our federal government are safe and protected during this peaceful transition of power that has occurred in our country for hundreds of years,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a press release.
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are still expected to take their oaths of office outside, on the west side of the Capitol. Traditionally, they’d be watched by tens of thousands of people filling the National Mall.
But due to COVID-19 safety concerns, members of Congress don’t have stacks of inaugural tickets to hand out for spots near the inaugural platform. Those lawmakers will be able to attend in person, with one guest each.
To get in, they’ll be navigating a security perimeter that has grown in recent days. Massive metal fences surround the Capitol complex itself, and road closures have cascaded throughout downtown D.C., requiring a huge amount of manpower. Much of the Mall is closed.
The National Guard units on hand in D.C. include:
- More than 2,000 from Virginia
- More than 1,000 from Pennsylvania
- Up to 1,000 from Maryland
- 700 from Ohio
- 500 from Wisconsin
- At least 200 from Colorado
- 175 to 200 from Maine
- 265 from Iowa
The U.S. Capitol isn’t the only legislative location facing security threats: state capitals also are bracing for potentially violent demonstrations closer to home.
The National Guard Bureau says more than 2,125 members of the National Guard are protecting state capitol buildings and key infrastructure around the country. Another 21,650 also are helping states respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, assisting with vaccinations, testing, food bank support and other efforts.
Colorado Newsline is part of States Newsroom, a network of news outlets supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com. Follow Colorado Newsline on Facebook and Twitter.
