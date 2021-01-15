U.S. Capitol

The U.S. Capitol's east side. Colorado is sending at least 200 National Guard soldiers to Washington D.C. in preparation of Wednesday's presidential inauguration. 

 (Martin Falbisoner/Wikimedia Commons)

WASHINGTON — Wednesday’s presidential inauguration ceremony may have a scaled-down audience due to the pandemic, but the security presence on hand to ensure it goes smoothly will be supersized.

