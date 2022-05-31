More than $8.2 million in promissory notes from the City of Montrose’s general fund and water fund has been lent to the Montrose Urban Renewal Authority, according to a financial summary conducted by the city.
A little more than $6.5 million has been used from the general fund with an exact $1.7 million subtracted from the water fund.
The funds have gone to several projects at different price points, though the full expense hasn’t been realized on some projects —MURA has $375,766 in a balance from projects that came in under budget and at a lower cost than anticipated.
On April 7, 2021, $853,935 was approved to Colorado Yurt for site improvements, but just $514,465 of that money was used.
It is similar regarding Basecamp Apartments, which was approved for $1.3 million for its site improvements. As of May 9, just $618,749 of the $1.3 million had been spent.
Other projects such as the Flex Buildings have spent the full amount allocated. MURA approved $1.1 million for site improvements at Flex and of the $121,881 approved for an Uncompahgre River improvements design, $120,818 were used.
A bank loan for $4.8 million is part of the $13 million in promissory notes — loans from the city — that MURA has borrowed to help pay for site improvements for different projects within the Colorado Outdoors campus.
Although a portion of taxpayer dollars through the general and water funds are helping initially fund the project, tax increment financing revenues are expected to pay those dollars back and more — the MURA board must pay back the city at a 4% interest rate on the money that was borrowed.
“It’s a good deal for both,” said City Councilor Barbara Bynum.
The MURA board stands to collect millions in tax revenue upon full build out of the project — though projects must break ground and it could take a few years until substantial financial returns are realized. The first time MURA might see full tax revenue from a project such as Basecamp Apartments could be around 2024 to 2025. It could be similar or later for other commercial projects within the campus, said Brad Hughes, county assessor and MURA board member.
Projected total TIF revenues in the second stage of the project are $15.2 million. Revenues from the first stage are projected to be $4.5 million for a total of $19.8 million through the first two stages.
The $19.8 million total is well above the $13 million in promissory notes borrowed. Through TIF revenues, taxpayers are absolved of repayment.
“Repayment of that ($13 million) will not necessarily be taxpayer money,” Hughes said. “It will be the property taxes and sales taxes generated within that area.”
The TIF model is why some MURA board members have pushed for investments now towards projects such as Shelter Distilling — invest now, and reap the benefits in millions of tax-generated dollars from commercial and residential projects over the life of the urban renewal area (URA).
Bynum also said the city’s sales and tax reports have led to “healthy fund balances” for the city. Sales tax revenue helps supplement the general fund.
“Except for the enterprise funds like water, sewer and trash, which are funded by user rights, all of our revenue comes from sales tax,” City Engineer Scott Murphy said.
In 2021, $20.9 million in sales tax accounted for the city’s $23.7 million total in the general fund.
In the city’s latest tax report, it collected $1.6 million in retail sales tax in February, which was an 18.7% increase from the year prior.
Through January and February, the city’s total collected sales and use tax was a little more than $3.6 million, a 16.2% increase from January and February 2021.
“City revenues are up,” Bynum said. “Sales collections are way up — they’re way up over ‘21, up over ‘20 and ‘19, and yet, we continue to budget conservatively. Even though it looks like we’re bringing in a lot of sales tax, we haven’t necessarily already spent that money.”
One project expected to help with TIF revenues is the Colorado Outdoors Medical Center, a planned outpatient facility that is expected to break ground on Thursday, Colorado Outdoors announced in a press release.
There has been no request from leaders of the COMC project to the city for financial incentives. The project, which has an estimated cost around $30 million, is privately funded.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press