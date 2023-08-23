When people ask John Gibson where he goes in the backcountry, he tells them he likes to spend time at “Secret Creek.”
If they proceed to ask questions about where to find it, he explains it's below the secret bridge, near the secret mountain. At this point, most realize these directions will take them nowhere.
But when Gibson and his wife Kelly bought Colorado Yurt Company in 2020, they realized the idea of this shapeless destination, the “Secret Creek,” was the perfect name for their company, which the couple wanted people to know made more than yurts.
Secret Creek manufactures custom yurts, tipis and canvas tents for all sorts of customers, from glamping resorts to schools, disaster relief organizations and yoga studios all across the world.
The products, Gibson says, “are somebody’s ‘Secret Creek.”
And while many may see custom tipis as luxuries or associate yurts with hippies, Gibson sees a wider range of applications for the products which are quick to manufacture, portable and fairly easy to install.
“The yurt is seen as a bit of a hippie structure,” he said. “My goal is to bring it to the middle.”
While Secret Creek’s products lend themselves well to glamping resorts, they are being increasingly purchased by schools around the state like Outer Range, which worked with Secret Creek to get the structures needed for its signature Yurtergarten program. They’re also well-suited to disaster relief, and Gibson believes they could play a role in addressing issues of homelessness and affordable housing.
Secret Creek’s yurts range from 16 to 30 feet in diameter, or 200 to over 700 square feet, and start around $12,000. A larger model with all the bells and whistles could run up to over $50,000, and Gibson said for about 50% to 100% of that price, someone could probably fit the unit with enough amenities and furniture to make it a livable space.
And this is one of Gibson’s biggest goals, especially as Montrose struggles with a lack of affordable housing.
He’s hoping to prove circular yurt structures, which are energy efficient and can be outfitted with heating, plumbing and air conditioning, can be suitable accessory dwelling units (ADUs.)
He’s spoken with city officials about the idea, and is now hoping a landowner will take him up on it and work with the company to install a yurt as an ADU on their property.
“We’d love to work with a couple people and prove the concept,” he said. City officials know the plan is in the works, and Gibson is hoping to go through the building and permitting process with a few interested landowners. He’s also willing to work with them financially, including taking $10,000 off the price of the structure.
As a business owner, he’s seen employees struggle to find affordable housing, even with middle and working class salaries. And he believes the portable structures could lend themselves to helping with other issues, like homelessness and disaster relief.
In fact, Gibson has been communicating with organizations responding to the wildfire in Hawaii, and while he can’t offer free products, is willing to waive some shipping costs and offer whatever help he can in providing structures to help the aid effort.
Secret Creek’s products are made in Montrose at the company’s new facility at 1227 Mayfly Drive, which the Gibsons moved the company into last summer.
Tipis start at 12 feet in diameter and around $1,100, with five different sizes and upgrades to choose from, while destination tents, often installed on a platform, start at just over $2,000.
Many of the products are available to view at the “Village” outside the factory, and the campus includes tents, yurts and tipis of varying sizes set up to show customers all the different ways they could be configured as a living or camping space. Some have bunk beds or ADA-accessible ramps, while others reflect more of a master suite and one large yurt is set up as a meeting room, complete with custom desks designed to fit the rounded walls.
One of Secret Creek’s newest program allows customers to rent out the yurts, tipis and tents in the village, starting at $79 per night, to give them a taste of the products before purchasing one.
“Our goal is not to be a campground,” he said. Rather, it’s to give potential buyers a chance to experience the products themselves. If they ultimately make a purchase, Gibson will knock the nightly cost off the final price.
Guests can book through Secret Creek’s website or campspot.com, and will be greeted by a staff member to walk them around the property and provide a tour. There are also camp shower and bathroom facilities, and after the night-long stay, staff will meet with the guests again to debrief and discuss a custom product.
However, Gibson is open to renting the whole campus, which can sleep 30-40, for events like retreats, business meetings and wedding parties.
He wants to show guests all the fun and exciting ways the yurts, tents and tipis can be used — and keep building on them in the future.
As the outdoor, gear and shelter industries keep changing, from Covid highs in outdoor sales to new interest in housing solutions, Gibson plans to keep Secret Creek growing with the times.
“I can’t tell you what a normal year looks like in the yurt and tipi world,” he said. “Because I haven’t seen one yet.”