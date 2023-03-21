Morningstar, MAPA teach public about therapy dogs

Does your dog have the potential to become a therapy dog? Turns out, the process and qualifications for becoming a therapy dog are simpler than most think.
Local organizations Montrose Animal Protection Agency (MAPA) and Morningstar Therapy Dogs (MTD) have a lot in common; both have served the Montrose community or, more specifically, the four-legged Montrose community for decades.
Although the two organizations are not connected, they do support each other. One example of this support was last Saturday’s free Therapy Dogs 101 course held at Montrose Animal Shelter.
This course is the last part of a winter class series from MAPA. This program was geared towards adults, with presentations from a cat whisperer, an animal trainer, a veterinarian, and then Morningstar, according to Cathy Crim, a former member of MTD and a volunteer for MAPA.
MTD has been around for 20 years and was started by Bettye Hooley, who once owned Morningstar Veterinary Clinic, but retired a few years ago.
Joy Styer, MTD membership officer,said MTD is completely run by volunteers. Volunteers, with their loyal therapy dogs, go to schools within the district, such as Northside Elementary School, so children can practice reading to them.
An article in Psychology Today explains the results of a study conducted by the psychology department at St. Mary’s University in Calgary that found that kids between 7 and 8 improved reading skills more when reading to a dog than when reading to just an adult.
Some people may be familiar with MTD’s program Reading to Rover at the Montrose Regional Library, which gives kids another avenue to practice their reading skills.
More recently MTD has started a program at Montrose High School. On Thursdays, volunteers will bring their therapy dogs to campus, allowing counselors and teachers to arrange when the dogs can enter classrooms and interact with the students.
These volunteers do not visit just the schools; Styer takes her dog to Community Options in town and others have stopped in at local nursing homes. Styer said they get as much pleasure out of visiting people as people do visiting them and their dogs, passing along to the press MTD’s motto of “sharing smiles and joy.”
MAPA also makes an impact with Montrose’s youth. During the summers MAPA hosts Mini-MAPA, a weeklong program through the Rec District for elementary-age students.
In the past, this program has introduced kids to beekeepers, Elroy the donkey, and other animals along with therapy dogs.
Before COVID, MAPA also held weekly after-school classes. The organization hands out bookmarks, humane-themed books, and a newsletter called KIND News to public and private school students in the district.
However, this is only half of MAPA’s mission statement. While MAPA highlights the importance of educational programs regarding animals, it also offers spay/neuter assistance programs to help low-income families.
Assistance programs like MAPA help slow growing populations of cats and dogs. According to MAPA and All American Pet Resorts’ website, for every child born in the U.S., there are 15 dogs and 45 cats born.
This alarming statistic means a lot of these animals end up on the street, in horrible living conditions, or dead. Last year MAPA issued 640 spay/neuter vouchers to help cover between half and a third of the cost for a low-income family to fix their pet. MAPA issued 1,161 vouchers in 2017, said Crim.
The Therapy Dogs 101 course was meant to educate those who are interested in having their pet become a therapy dog.
Styer said this event breaks the illusion that therapy dogs require a great deal of training. She continued to state that whether a dog can become a therapy dog or not is more about the rapport between owner and dog than a test of obedience.
Saturday’s course also gave info on what the process is to become a nationally certified therapy dog.
One thing MTD emphasizes is that any dog can become a therapy dog, no matter the age, size, breed, or disability of the animal. (A therapy dog is not the same thing as a service dog.)
Although dates have not been set yet, MTD is planning its annual summertime sessions at Lions Park where people interested can ask questions and bring their dogs for observations. These sessions are free, said Styer.
Since MTD is so active the organization is also facing the issue of not having enough dogs. Those with therapy dogs interested in joining, or those just looking for more info, may contact Styer at 970-240-1561. MTD’s web address is currently changing.
MAPA is looking for volunteers since it is volunteer-run. Those interested may contact Wendy Burrell at 970-240-2560.
MAPA meets on the third Tuesday of every month at the Centennial Room off of the Plaza at 7 p.m. MAPA will be celebrating its 50th anniversary next year.