Morningstar Therapy Dogs resumes, announces info session

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, dog days are here again — therapy dogs, that is.
Morningstar Therapy Dogs, a local nonprofit, is looking to increase its ranks of canine friends and handlers to visit places such as nursing homes and schools. The group is hosting a two-day info session (July 19 and 26) about how to make a dog into a therapy dog.
The starting point? A friendly, calm dog of any breed, a human willing to volunteer a little time — and a clear understanding that a therapy dog is not the same thing as a certified service animal.
“A lot of things were shut down; nursing homes, assisted living centers,” said Ann Furgurson of Morningstar Therapy Dogs. “As a teacher, I was able to continue with the dogs in the schools, but because we didn’t have a lot of visitors (during pandemic restrictions), we didn’t have a lot of people there, either.”
But since COVID-19 restrictions eased and lifted, demand for friendly canine visitors has grown. Furgurson has been fielding a few inquiries and the group decided to spread the word about the info and practice sessions.
“We haven’t been able to do that for three years. There are a lot of people in the community who have nice dogs and are thinking ‘I might like to volunteer, but I really don’t know what to do or if my dog is up to snuff.’ We help them,” she said.
A therapy dog is certified by an evaluator for comfort work in medical and school/library settings, such as Morningstar’s Reading to Rover program. The upcoming session will provide details about certification and therapy dogs, as well as help people prepare for testing.
Certification requires that the dog and handler pass the test. “You do have to have a friendly dog. The test is not as much obedience as you would think. A lot of it has to do with temperament. It can’t be aggressive. It can’t be too shy. It has to like people, listen to its owner. The owner has to be able to handle it,” Furgurson said.
Community-minded dog owners are asked to attend the July 19 session for full details about Morningstar and certification. The July 26 meeting is a followup session, with tips on the testing process.
Please call Furgurson for the time and location at 970-252-1258 or Sue at 970-596-9343.
One thing to keep in mind: Again, therapy dogs are not the same thing as service dogs. The informational sessions are not designed to teach people how to train their dog as a service animal.
“The biggest problem we have is people thinking their dog is a service dog. They want their dog to be able to go into stores and places like that. That isn’t what this is about at all,” said Furgurson.
“This is a volunteer thing you do in the community with your dog.”
