Fall brings shorter daylight hours, colorful landscapes, and changes in services at your local National Park Service areas. Staff at Curecanti National Recreation Area are pleased to announce that Morrow Point Boat Tours will extend through Sept. 15 this year. Two tours a day will be offered through Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. From Sept. 11 through Sept. 15, only the 10 a.m. tour will be offered. To make reservations, call Elk Creek Visitor Center at 970-641-2337, ext. 205.
Elk Creek Visitor Center hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sept. 28.
Curecanti staff will also continue to offer evening programs at the Elk Creek Campground amphitheater at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday nights through Sept. 15. Join Ranger Dale and the wonderful folks at Gunnison Valley Observatory (GVO) on Friday nights through Sept. 13 for astronomy programs and night sky viewing. Programs are also available on Saturday nights. More information on GVO is available at http://www.gunnisonvalleyobservatory.com/
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park will be offering night sky viewing most Wednesday and Friday nights (weather permitting) through Sept. 28. Rangers will also be offering geology walks and chasm view talks daily through Sept. 28.
The South Rim Visitor Center hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 2, then 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October.
Please join us for these excellent opportunities to learn from our talented rangers.
