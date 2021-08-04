Mosaic’s August featured artist is co-owner Jordan Johnson. Johnson will be celebrating the opening of his show during Mosaic’s First Friday event on Friday, Aug. 6, from 5-7 p.m.
Patrons can stop by and get a free sticker and bracelet/anklet with any purchase while supplies last. They can also enjoy wine supplied by Berkeley Estate Cellars get first dibs on Johnson’s new colorful series of original paintings, prints, stickers and more. Mosaic will also be block printing several of the artist’s designs during the show.
Mosaic encourages people to bring a shirt for a $12 printed design. The shirt must be natural fibers such as cotton, but patrons are welcome to pick from a selection of bamboo shirts and tote bags for printing.
People can grab a First Friday Passport and take it to San Juan Brews, Main & Vine and Storm King Distillery for drink specials and to be entered to win:
• San Juan Brews tee, sticker and gift card;
• Storm King group tour and tastings;
• Colorado Crafted goods from Mosaic;
• $50 Gift Card to Double Barrel Taco;
• $50 Gift Card to Main & Vine;
• $25 Gift Card to She She Boutique;
Mosaic is located at 21 N. Cascade Ave.
