Mosaic to feature its July artist and vendors at First Friday event

Mosaic is introducing its July featured artist, Rosie Glenn, on Friday July 2 from 5-8 p.m. Glenn creates "super fun, abstract and contemporary glitter paintings on reclaimed materials," according to Mosaic owner Leanna Johnson in a recent news release.
Pick up a First Friday Sparkle Party Passport and keep the party going! Get your passport stamped at Main & Vine and Storm King Distillery to be entered to win a gift basket including Stormking Vodka, a Main & Vine gift certificate, an original painting by Rosie Glenn and gift certificate to Mosaic!
Leave your passport at your last stop — passports will be collected and a winner will be drawn on July 5.
BrrrNana will be serving frozen chocolate dipped bananas with 24k edible gold dust for the First Friday event. Mosaic will also be featuring Sauvage Spectrum sparkling wines from Palisade.
