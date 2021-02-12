Mosaic in Montrose will be hosting a Galentine's Day mini Maker Market this Saturday from 10am-5pm.
Customers can treat themselves to some shopping, sampling and making.
From 10am-5pm, customers can:
• Receive a free Rose Quartz pendant with purchase while supplies last.
• DIY Fizzing Bath Salts with Cimarron Creek Essentials
• Drop-in DIY Craft: "tie die" mosaic heart wall/window hanging--fun for kids and adults!
• Make their own custom jewelry at the Jewelry Bar
• Receive 15% off Lucky Tree Studio Bamboo jewelry
From 10am-1pm, customers can enjoy:
• Heather Crane / Lady Bird Baking: Scones, Breakfast Burritos, Cookies, Bread & more!
• Bloody Mary tasting & bottles by Storm King Distilling Co.
From 2pm-5pm, customers can enjoy:
• Craft cocktail tastings & bottles by Storm King Distilling Co
• Megan Culmer / Birchwood Designs: Valentine's Charcuterie Boxes & Plates
• Savory & sweet samples & recipes by Roaring Fork Spice
• Locally raised, grass fed beef by Uncompahgre Farms
Mosaic will be taking extra COVID safety measures: Masks are required, there will be hand sanitizing stations, air purifiers throughout the store, and regular disinfecting.
