Mosaic will host their Galentine's Day Mini Maker Market on Saturday.

Customers can treat themselves to some shopping, sampling and making.

From 10am-5pm, customers can:

• Receive a free Rose Quartz pendant with purchase while supplies last.

• DIY Fizzing Bath Salts with Cimarron Creek Essentials

• Drop-in DIY Craft: "tie die" mosaic heart wall/window hanging--fun for kids and adults!

• Make their own custom jewelry at the Jewelry Bar

• Receive 15% off Lucky Tree Studio Bamboo jewelry

From 10am-1pm, customers can enjoy:

• Heather Crane / Lady Bird Baking: Scones, Breakfast Burritos, Cookies, Bread & more!

• Bloody Mary tasting & bottles by Storm King Distilling Co.

From 2pm-5pm, customers can enjoy:

• Craft cocktail tastings & bottles by Storm King Distilling Co

• Megan Culmer / Birchwood Designs: Valentine's Charcuterie Boxes & Plates

• Savory & sweet samples & recipes by Roaring Fork Spice

• Locally raised, grass fed beef by Uncompahgre Farms

Mosaic will be taking extra COVID safety measures: Masks are required, there will be hand sanitizing stations, air purifiers throughout the store, and regular disinfecting.

