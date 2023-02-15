Depending on where you measured it Wednesday — and when — a strong winter storm that swept up from the northwest starting on Valentine’s Day dropped anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow in and around Montrose.

Official measurements were not available to the National Weather Service, forecaster Tom Renwick said late Wednesday morning, and the unofficial totals reflected what had been reported as of then. Snow, however, continued to come down fairly steadily — though with varying intensity — throughout the day.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

