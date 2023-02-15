Depending on where you measured it Wednesday — and when — a strong winter storm that swept up from the northwest starting on Valentine’s Day dropped anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow in and around Montrose.
Official measurements were not available to the National Weather Service, forecaster Tom Renwick said late Wednesday morning, and the unofficial totals reflected what had been reported as of then. Snow, however, continued to come down fairly steadily — though with varying intensity — throughout the day.
The snowstorm, which brought 1 to 2 feet to the high country in the San Juan Mountains, came courtesy of a closed low system, with plenty of moisture and temperatures that were low enough.
“This one is slow-moving. As that low drifted across, it brought plenty of moisture and snow,” Renwick said.
The accumulations were enough as of Tuesday night to prompt Montrose school and Montrose County office closures, as well as the Colorado Department of Transportation to enact intermittent closures of several mountain passes for avalanche mitigation work that took place through the night Tuesday and well into Wednesday.
Several local events were canceled, including the Montrose County School District’s Tuesday night meeting and the Montrose County commissioners’ Wednesday morning regular session.
City of Montrose offices delayed opening on Wednesday, but there was no delay for city or county road crews, who worked busily through much of the day clearing snow from main arterials. Near Montrose Regional Health and other locations, heavy equipment pushed and lifted snow from the streets and into massive mounds, as well as into dump trucks for removal.
Police on Wednesday morning reported few traffic accidents, as, they said, the people who were on the roads appeared to be taking it slow.
Travel on many highways in the Southwest region was discouraged altogether, CDOT spokeswoman Lisa Schwantes said.
“We’ve had crews out across the region since (Tuesday) afternoon. The region was already getting snow (that) morning,” she said Wednesday.
When snow first started falling, the temperatures on the roads were still high enough that highways were only wet; however, that changed as the temperatures dropped. As the cold set in, snowfall rapidly accumulated on the roadways.
By the time daylight hit Wednesday, CDOT had put in place off-and-on closures for all mountain passes, including U.S. 50 and U.S. 550, as well as Colorado 145 over Lizard Head Pass, in order to conduct winter maintenance and avalanche mitigation. Avalanche mitigation work entails crews triggering slides to prevent them from coming down naturally and hitting the roads as people travel on them.
Red Mountain Pass on U.S. 550 was open as of Wednesday afternoon, but Coal Bank and Molas were at the time closed for continued avalanche mitigation work.
Lizard Head/Colorado 145 was closed between Rico to Ophir for a good portion of Wednesday for winter maintenance operations. Schwantes said that Dallas Divide, Colorado 62, experienced white-out conditions that day, as well.
“We always urge drivers to err on the side of caution,” she said, reminding all motorists to always heed the weather and check the forecasts, as well as road conditions at cotrip.org.
As well, there were some incidents with commercial vehicles on state roads sliding or spinning off Tuesday night, she said.
“These storms can move in so quickly. We really urge the commercial driving community to check (on) the snow. They should be sure they check whether the chain law is in effect. That can make a huge difference in whether you’re going to make it over even a small pass,” said Schwantes.
The area of Monarch Pass was closed at about noon Wednesday for two to three hours of mitigation work, she said.
“We are trying to find that sweet spot to address the slide conditions and not interrupt the ski resorts. Hopefully people are enjoying … getting their powder runs in and we can get that (maintenance) done before they leave the mountain,” Schwantes said.
The time it takes CDOT to reopen a pass depends on how much snow comes down once a slide is triggered. A massive slide that dumps snow and debris onto the highway will take more time to clear than smaller slides, or ones that do not intrude on the entire roadway.
Schwantes said that CDOT expected all passes to be open Thursday, Feb. 16.
That’s when snow was expected to have moved out of the region, at least for now. Sunny to partly sunny skies are forecasted Thursday through Sunday — although the clearing out won’t bring warmth.
Thursday’s high was predicted at 23 degrees. Friday’s high is supposed to edge above freezing — about 36 — and temperatures were to hit the 40s over the weekend. The National Weather Service forecasted a “chance” of snow showers Monday night, Feb. 20, and Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The temps provided are the highs, though. According to Renwick, people should bundle up and brace themselves for the lows.
“It’s going to get cold, cold, cold,” he said.
The NWS predicted the overnight low for Wednesday at about 5 degrees, unless enough clouds stuck around to keep things a little warmer.
Thursday and Friday nights are predicted to be clear, and poor cloud cover equates to lower temperatures — negative 5 on Friday morning, according to the NWS data as of Wednesday.
Another system appears headed to Colorado mid-week next week, as well. Renwick said this system is more westerly, giving Montrose less chance of snow, although it could pick up some if the system “shadows” the area.
“But it’s a week out,” he said. “Things can change.”
Editor's note: CDOT Region 3 announced after the Daily Press' print deadline that a semi truck had crashed on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, prompting a safety closure.