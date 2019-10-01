Nashika Bramble was sentenced to two consecutive life terms for the murder of her two daughters, Makayla Roberts and Hannah Marshall, who died on a Norwood farm in 2017.
Her attorney said she plans to appeal.
Bramble belonged to a purported religious sect, whose leader, Madani Ceus, allegedly ordered both children to be placed in a car on the property. Prosecutors say the sisters likely succumbed to starvation, heat and dehydration and their mother did nothing to help them, yet acted quickly to save herself once she was also ostracized from the group.
A jury earlier this year convicted Bramble of first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence.
Tuesday, District Judge Keri Yoder took note of how Bramble saved herself, but let her daughters die. The judge called what happened abhorrent and monstrous.
Bramble twice interrupted Yoder; once, to blame "demonic possession," and the second time to say "not by my choice" when the judge said she'd left her two vulnerable children to die and rot like trash.
"The buck stopped with you. You were their mother," Yoder said, imposing one life sentence, without parole, for each girl. The sentences are consecutive.
Bramble's defense team during trial pinned all blame on Ceus, saying the other woman was a cult leader.
Yoder said Tuesday that, far from being manipulated, Bramble had throughout proceedings been "manipulative" and still was.
Ceus is to be tried in Gunnison next year for murder.
Of the three other defendants, Ashford Archer was convicted of fatal abuse and as an accessory to a crime; he was sentenced to 24 years. He too, intends an appeal. Frederick Blair pleaded guilty to an accessory charge; his sentencing is later this month. The third defendant, Ika Eden, was declared legally incompetent to stand trial on fatal abuse charges.
Check back for more on this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.