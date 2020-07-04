Motion hints Delta hospital may have an agreement in the works for sexual harassment suit

An agreement may be in the works between Delta County Memorial Hospital and a nurse who said she was fired in retaliation for making a sexual harassment complaint.
Christina Varnell filed suit in U.S. District Court on April 27, contending her March termination was illegal, and based on a pretext to cover up discrimination.
The suit claims quid pro quo sexual harassment based on gender, in violation of the Civil Rights Act; retaliation in violation of the act; discrimination and quid pro quo sexual harassment based on gender and sexual orientation in violation of the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA); retaliation in violation of CADA and wrongful termination in violation of public policy.
Varnell wants back pay and other damages, including attorney’s fees.
Delta County Memorial Hospital was to have filed an answer to the complaint by Thursday. It instead filed an unopposed motion for more time to answer the suit.
“This motion is made because plaintiff and defendant believe they have reached acceptable terms to resolve this matter, but they need additional time for purposes of fully executing a resolution,” attorney Alicia W. Severn of Bechtel, Santo & Severn wrote in the motion.
The hospital has asked to be given until Aug. 7 to file either an answer or documents resolving the matter.
The extra time will be enough to accommodate a 21-day consideration of settlement period required under the Older Workers Benefit Protection Act.
Nothing in the motion waives the hospital’s right to an affirmative defense, and it does not constitute a response to Varnell.
Varnell’s complaint alleges that a female supervisor made repeated sexual advances toward her starting in 2019, and threatened she would lose her job if anyone found out about it.
Varnell further alleges the supervisor subjected her to graphic sexual advances via an instant messaging application; she said she feared retaliation if she said no, thereby making her continued employment “implicitly conditioned” on saying yes.
Varnell’s complaint also says that when she did decline, she was “chastised and interrogated,” before ultimately being let go over absences she said had been previously excused by the same supervisor.
The hospital further invoked a 2018 performance improvement plan related to cell phone usage, which Varnell said had been dissolved six months before her termination.
The hospital reportedly said Varnell had violated the plan by having her phone at her desk and she had distracted her coworkers by saying it was missing. The suit alleges the supervisor had taken the phone and, in front of human resources, stated everything on it was “gone now;” further, Varnell’s coworkers were routinely allowed cell phones at their desk.
The hospital through its spokeswoman previously declined comment on the ongoing legal matter.
An order on its Thursday motion has not been issued.
