A man killed in a motorcycle accident July 25 has been identified as Charles Burnen Cantrell.
The 57-year-old went over an embankment while traveling along Elephant Skin Trail, a BLM-managed trail north of Montrose.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the extent of the injuries, but the manner of death has been ruled as accidental, according to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Gene Lillard previously said Cantrell attempted to text for help but couldn’t due to a poor phone signal.
Lillard also said he had been riding in the Adobes with a friend. His friend decided to leave, but Cantrell apparently decided to stay.
Cantrell’s son and a friend were the ones who found him dead, pinned beneath the motorcycle.
