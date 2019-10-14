A man and his dog escaped injury, but lost their motorhome, when it caught fire on U.S. 50 near the City of Montrose Animal Shelter Monday afternoon.
The driver was headed toward town when he smelled smoke and pulled over, but by the time he was able to stop, the vehicle was ablaze. Police said the 1988 Winnebago was completely destroyed. “We’re all thankful he’s OK,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said. “There was no injury to the driver or the dog.”
Southbound U.S. 50 was closed for about 1.5 hours, with a long line of traffic rerouted down the nearby frontage road.
The Colorado State Patrol and Montrose Fire Protection District assisted, as did Olathe’s ambulance service. Hall thanked all agencies who assisted.
